Fact Check: Virat Kholi and Anushka Sharma meet Cristiano Ronaldo? Know truth behind viral photos Fact Check: Pictures of football legend Cristiano Ronaldo are going viral on social media with Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma.

India TV Fact Check: Several pictures of Indian cricketer Virat Kohli, his wife and actress Anushka Sharma, and football legend Cristiano Ronaldo are going viral on social media, sparking excitement among fans across the globe. However, a fact-check by India TV confirmed that these claims are untrue and the images are AI-generated.

What is going viral?

Several users are sharing photos of Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma and Cristiano Ronaldo claiming that they have met. The images, which appear to show the three icons interacting and posing together, have triggered a wave of reactions online, with admirers hailing it as a power-packed trio moment.

A Facebook user posted the image with a caption: "When Icons Meet: Cristiano Ronaldo, Virat Kohli, and Anushka Sharma Share a Beach Moment."

(Image Source : SCREENSHOT )This is going viral

Another Facebook user shared the photo and said, "When cricket meets football. #cristianoronaldo #viratkohl"

(Image Source : SCREENSHOT )This is going viral

India TV did investigation

Pictures of Virat, Anushka and Ronaldo were widely shared on social media, so we decided to investigate the claims. So we did a Google Open Search to verify whether they met or not, but found no credible reports or articles mentioning such a meeting. Further, we checked their social media platforms, including their X and Instagram accounts, but no posts or images related to their meeting were found. We were not able to find any such picture of the they anywhere that matches the viral picture on social media.

Upon closer examination, several inconsistencies were spotted in the viral images of Virat, Anushka, and Ronaldo that raised suspicions about their authenticity. Notably, the eyes appeared distorted and unnaturally shaped, a common flaw in AI-generated visuals. To verify these doubts, we run the images through AI detection tool, which confirmed that the pictures were digitally created and not real photographs.

(Image Source : SCREENSHOT )AI result

What came out in fact check?

A fact check done by India TV has revealed that Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma and Cristiano Ronaldo have not met. The picture of them, which is going viral on social media, has been generated by AI. People are advised to be cautious of any such posts.

Also Read: Fact Check: Was Mohammed Shami forced to break his roza during Champions Trophy match? | Know truth

Also Read: Fact Check: No, Pakistan army chief did not gift Kashmir's map to PM Modi, viral photo AI-generated