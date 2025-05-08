Fact Check: No, Pakistan did not intercept Indian drone in Gujranwala, viral photo from Ukraine conflict India TV Fact Check: The Pakistani side has jumped into a misinformation war against India following India's precision missile strikes targeting nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) under Operation Sindoor.

Pakistan has escalated a misinformation campaign against India in the wake of India's precision missile strikes on nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) under Operation Sindoor. As part of this disinformation effort, Pakistan is falsely asserting that it intercepted an Indian UAV (drone).

Notably, the Indian armed forces on Wednesday launched missile attacks on terror camps located in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), eliminating at least 100 terrorists.

What false claims is Pakistan spreading?

Pakistani social media users are sharing a video and photo of a drone crash with claims that Pak Army has not intercepted UAV drone in Gujranwala which fell near Dinga Village Jhand Peer, District Gujrat, Punjab, Pakistan.

An user shared the photo and video with caption, "Breaking News: Pak Army has successfully intercepted an UAV drone in Gujranwala which fell near Dinga Village Jhand Peer, District Gujrat, Punjab, Pakistan."

Pakistan exposed

The lies being spread by Pakistan have been thoroughly debunked. A fact-check unit of the Press Information Bureau (PIB) clarified on social media that the claim Pakistan-based handles are sharing an old image claiming that the Pakistan Army has intercepted a UAV drone that fell in Gujranwala, Pakistan.

The image being circulated on social media by Pakistani handles, claiming to show the downed Indian drone in Gujranwala, is actually from the Ukraine-Russia conflict in 2022. The PIB traced the image to a 'Newsweek' article titled "Iranian-Linked Drones Downed as Russia Ramps Up Air Attacks: Ukraine." The same image is used in that report, exposing Pakistan's attempt to pass off unrelated visuals as evidence of their fabricated claim.

In an X post, PIB said, "Did this Indian drone really get intercepted in Pakistan? Pakistan-based handles are sharing an old image claiming that the Pakistan Army has intercepted a UAV drone that fell in Gujranwala, Pakistan."

"The image being circulated is from the Ukraine-Russia conflict in 2022. Here is a news report from 2022: https://newsweek.com/iranian-linked-drones-downed-russia-ramps-air-attacks-ukraine-1745566".

Fake video claiming Pakistani strike on Amritsar military base

The Fact Check unit of the PIB debunked another fabricated narrative by the Pakistan side of conducting strikes on a military base in Amritsar, Punjab, asserting that the narrative was false and misleading.

The post shared by a Pakistani user named Shamil Jawani (@ShamilJawani1) alleged "numerous casualties" and "several critically injured" at the Amritsar base, using hashtags like #IndiaPakistanWar, #OperationSindoor, and #Pakistan.

The PIB Fact Check stamped the video as "FAKE" and issued a warning against the spread of unverified information, labelling it a "Pakistan Propaganda Alert".

It clarified that the video accompanying the claim is an old clip from a 2024 wildfire, unrelated to any military operation or strike. "Pakistan-based handles are spreading old videos falsely alleging strikes on a military base in Amritsar. #PIBFactCheck: The video being shared is from a wildfire from 2024. Avoid sharing unverified information and rely only on official sources from the Government of India for accurate information," the PIB stated in its post.

