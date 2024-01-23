FACT CHECK: No closure of Ramlala darshan in Ayodhya due to long queue, viral claims debunked

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Screenshot of a viral post claiming the closure of Ramlala Darshan in Ayodhya.

False narratives circulated on social media, alleging the temporary closure of Ramlala Darshan in Ayodhya due to an extensive crowd. India TV conducted a fact-check to uncover the truth. Following the recent consecration of Ramlala, Ayodhya witnessed a considerable deployment of security personnel around the Ram Janmabhoomi temple. Despite this, social media suggested a different scenario.

Misleading video

A viral video falsely associated a massive queue with the closure of Ramlala Darshan in Ayodhya. Fact-checking revealed the video pertains to the Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath in 2022, not Ayodhya.

Police denial

Ayodhya Police took to Twitter to refute the misleading information. The police asserted that the viral video misrepresents the situation, and fake news is being circulated with images suggesting a long queue in Ayodhya, leading to the temporary closure of Ramlala Darshan.

Debunking the falsehood

The India TV Fact Check team confirmed the inaccuracy of the claims circulating on social media. Ramlala Darshan in Ayodhya continues, and the video causing the misinformation is proven to be from a different event in a different location.

Detailed report

In the wake of the recent consecration ceremony of Ramlala in Ayodhya, social media has been abuzz with misleading information, claiming the temporary closure of Ramlala Darshan due to a large crowd. Despite a significant presence of security personnel around the Ram Janmabhoomi temple, the local administration insists that the situation is well under control. However, videos shared on social media suggest a different narrative.

One particular video, widely shared, claimed that Ramlala Darshan in Ayodhya has been temporarily closed due to an extensive queue of devotees. India TV's fact-checking initiative promptly commenced an investigation into the veracity of these claims.

The fact-checking process revealed that the viral video causing the misinformation is unrelated to Ayodhya. Instead, it is footage from the Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath in 2022. This misattribution of events contributed to the false narrative suggesting a closure of Ramlala Darshan in Ayodhya.

Ayodhya Police took to Twitter to address the issue directly. In a tweet, the police dismissed the false claims circulating on social media, emphasising that the misleading video pertains to a different event and not the ongoing situation in Ayodhya. They warned against the spread of false information and sought public cooperation in verifying news before sharing.

Conclusion

The fact-checking investigation confirms that the claims of Ramlala Darshan being temporarily closed due to a massive crowd in Ayodhya are entirely untrue. The viral video causing the misinformation is traced back to a different event in a different location, highlighting the importance of fact-checking and responsible sharing of information. Ayodhya continues to welcome devotees for Ramlala Darshan without any closure, as suggested by the misleading posts on social media.

