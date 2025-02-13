Fact Check: Is Ranveer Allahbadia crying after India’s Got Latent controversy? | Know truth of viral video

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Fact Check of Ranveer Allahbadia's viral video

India TV Fact Check: A video clip of YouTuber Ranveer Allahabadia is being widely shared on social media, which he is seen getting emotional and saying that all work has stopped because of him. Social media users claim the video is from after his controversial remarks made on 'India's Got Latent,' which have led to massive protests, putting his career at risk. However, a fact-check by India TV confirmed that statement was made by Singh in April 2021.

What is the claim?

On February 12, a user named Updesh Tripathi on social media shared a video clip of Ranveer Allahabadia and wrote, "Everyone's hard work has paid off... Ranveer Allahabadia is not only being reprimanded by the public but is also being unfollowed from all social media platforms, as a result, his shop of spreading obscenity has been completely destroyed."

Another user named Deepak Sharma wrote, "I feel bad because the entire work has stopped because of me…”

India TV did investigation

To verify the claim, we first scanned Ranveer Allahabadia's social media account. During this, we found his recent video on Instagram, in which he apologised for his objectionable comment made on the 'India's Got Latent'.

Ranveer posted a long apology video on X. In the video, he said, "My comment wasn't just inappropriate, it was also not funny. Comedy is not my forte, I am just here to say sorry. Many of you asked if this is how I wish to use my platform, obviously! This is not how I wish to use it. I am not going to give any context or justification or reasoning behind whatever happened, I am just here for this apology.

However, this video of Allahabadia is completely different from the video going viral. Further, we did a reverse image search of the keyframes of the viral video and found that the video was uploaded by Ranveer Allahabadia on his YouTube channel on 7 April 2021.

In the video, Ranveer can be heard saying that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and due to which he will have to stay in quarantine for 14 days. In the video, he further says that he is feeling bad because all the work has stopped because of him. In the video, he said that at that time he had a lot of projects, which were stopped for two weeks.

It was clear that this viral video is from April 2021, when Allahabadia tested positive for COVID-19 and due to this his team's work came to a standstill. Users are sharing a nearly four-year-old video with a false claim that it is recent.

What came out in fact check?

A fact check conducted by India TV has confirmed that the this video is from April 2021, when Allahabadia became COVID-positive and due to this the work of his team came to a standstill. Users are sharing a nearly four-year-old video with a false claim by calling it recent. People are advised to remain cautious and not believe such misleading claims circulating on social media.

