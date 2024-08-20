Fact Check: Is CBI probe of Kolkata doctor rape-murder case being impacted due to political pressure?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV A fake letter about the CBI investigation is going viral

India TV Fact Check: A letter purportedly written by a fictitious senior officer, alleging political interference in the investigation of the rape and murder case of a trainee doctor at a Kolkata medical college, has been circulating on social media. However, after a fact-check by India TV, it was confirmed that the claim is entirely false.

A postgraduate trainee doctor was raped and murdered while on duty at the hospital on August 9. Later, the semi-naked body of the 32-year-old woman was found in the seminar hall of the government-run hospital in Kolkata. A civic volunteer was arrested in connection with the crime the next day. Following this, the Calcutta High Court ordered the transfer of the probe into the case from the Kolkata Police to the Central Bureau of Investigation.

What is going viral?

A letter purportedly addressed to the Ministry of Home Affairs from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has been circulating widely on social media for the last few days. This letter, allegedly authored by a person named Dr Akash Nag, who is falsely described as the DIG Joint Director of the Crime Branch, claims that there is political pressure being exerted on the investigation into the murder case at RG Kar Medical College. The fictitious officer in the letter said he wished to withdraw from investigating the case of the rape and murder of the junior doctor in Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital due to "undue political and social pressures". It also alleges that four doctors from the hospital are directly involved, leading to interference in the investigative process at every step.

Image Source : INDIA TVThis letter is going viral

CBI Issue clarification

This letter is spreading rapidly on social media, prompting the CBI to issue an official clarification. On Tuesday, the CBI released a statement categorically labeling the viral letter as fake. The agency clarified that there is no officer by the name and designation mentioned in the letter. The CBI further stated that the investigation into the case is being conducted by their Headquarters in Delhi, and the claims made in the viral letter are entirely false. The CBI also advised the public to disregard the letter or any similar misleading attempts, emphasizing that they are taking the investigation seriously.

"It is clarified that the said letter is a fake one. The investigation is being handled by the CBI headquarters in Delhi. Moreover, there is no officer in the CBI by the name and designation of Dr Akash Nag, DIG, Joint Director, Crime Branch, ACB Kolkata. The contents of the said letter are false and hence vehemently denied," the CBI said.

Image Source : INDIA TVCBI statement

What came out in the Fact Check?

The viral letter claiming to be from the CBI is fake and is being shared to spread fake news. People are advised to be cautious of such misinformation.

