Fact Check: Has Delhi Metro fare increased after BJP's victory in election? Know truth behind viral claim

India TV Fact Check: A graphic is going viral on social media with a claim that Delhi Metro fares have been increased after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stormed to power in the national capital. However, a fact-check by India TV confirmed that the viral claim is false.

It is pertinent to mention that the BJP registered a landslide victory, bagging 48 seats in the 70-member Assembly, marking its return to power in the national capital after 27 years. The Aam Aadmi Party won the remaining 22 seats, whereas the Congress once again failed to open its account.

What is going viral?

An X user named @bansaldeepak19 posted the graphic claiming that the Delhi metro fares have been hiked with the caption in Hindi when translated reads, "Trouble has started in Delhi, BJP has increased the metro fare. A new gift from New Delhi Government."

Another Facebook user Vivek Yadav Agra claimed in a post on February 13, 2025 "As soon as the BJP government was formed, the BJP gave a gift to the people of Delhi; the Delhi Metro fare was increased by 50%."

India TV did investigation

To verify the claim, we conducted an online search using relevant keywords but found no credible reports confirming an increase in Delhi Metro fares following the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections. Further, we conducted a reverse image search using Google Lens on the graphic, which led us to a NavBharat Times report from October 10, 2017, featuring the same graphic (archived). The report stated that despite Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s efforts, the Delhi Metro Board went ahead with a fare hike. The new fares were implemented the same day, with no change for distances of 0-2 km, a Rs 5 increase for 2-5 km, and a Rs 10 hike for longer distances.

We also found multiple media reports from October 2017 addressing the issue of the Delhi Metro fare hike.

Additionally, we found an X post by Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) dated February 12, 2025, clarifying that the fares have not been revised or increased. The DMRC said that fares can only be revised by an independent Fare Fixation Committee which is nominated by the government.

"This is in reference to some social media posts claiming that Delhi Metro fares have been revised. Delhi Metro's fares can only be revised by an independent Fare Fixation Committee which is nominated by the Government. Presently there is no such proposal for the constitution of any Fare Fixation Committee," the DMRC said.

What came out in fact check?

A fact check conducted by India TV has confirmed that the viral claim is fake and the Metro fares have not been increased after the BJP’s victory in Delhi. Delhi Metro itself has denied this claim. People are advised to remain cautious and not believe such misleading claims circulating on social media.

