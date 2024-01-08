FACT CHECK: Deepfake video circulates false claim of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy belly dancing

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Screenshot of a fake video circulating false claims of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy belly dancing.

A deep-fake video depicting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy engaging in belly dancing while wearing a red costume has circulated widely online. However, an investigation by the India TV Fact Check team has revealed that the video is a manipulated creation, and the original footage features an unidentified man dancing. Before entering politics, President Zelenskyy pursued a career as an entertainer, participating in movies and dance shows, including the Ukrainian version of Dancing With The Stars.

Image Source : INDIATVA fake video depicts Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy engaging in belly dancing while wearing a red costume.

The deceptive video, accompanied by a caption critiquing democracy and labelling Zelenskyy as an oligarch-backed "clown," has triggered discussions on the potential manipulation of leaders through marketing strategies. However, the India TV Fact Check team conducted a thorough analysis and discovered that the video was a product of deepfake technology, intended to mislead viewers.

In the investigation, the Fact Check team utilised a reverse image search of keyframes from the viral video on Google. This led them to a YouTube video uploaded on December 1, 2020, with visuals resembling the manipulated footage. The Russian-captioned video, spanning from 0:00 to 0:16, showcased an unidentified man dancing—clearly distinct from President Zelenskyy.

Image Source : INDIA TVThe India TV Fact Check team conducted a thorough analysis and discovered that the video was a product of deepfake technology.

A more extended version of the video was also identified on Instagram, shared on February 7, 2022, by the account @gamgam.tv. Despite efforts, the Fact Check team couldn't independently verify the exact time and location of the original video. However, they confirmed its existence as early as 2020, underscoring that it does not feature President Zelenskyy.

The circulation of deep-fake content raises concerns about misinformation and the potential impact on public perceptions of political figures. It underscores the importance of fact-checking and media literacy in distinguishing between genuine and manipulated visual content. While President Zelenskyy has a background in entertainment, the deceptive video in question is a false representation created through advanced digital manipulation techniques.

