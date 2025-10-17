Who is Noor Wali Mehsud? The TTP chief behind the Afghanistan-Pakistan conflict Regional analysts say Noor Wali Mehsud is a 'theorist' and also a 'battlefield commander'. He aims to overthrow the Pakistani government and accuses it of betraying the traditions of the tribals of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Kabul:

Even after signing a 48-hour ceasefire on October 15, tensions have remained high between Pakistan and Afghanistan with the former accusing the latter of harbouring Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) on its soil, a charge that has been consistently denied by Kabul. With tensions soaring between them, Pakistani forces launched an airstrike in Kabul on October 9 targeting an armoured Toyota Land Cruiser that it believes was carrying TTP chief Noor Wali Mehsud.

However, the strike failed to neutralised Mehsud who released a video on October 16, denying reports of his death and saying that he is currently in Pakistan's Khyber tribal district and is not in Afghanistan. In the video, Mehsud also urged his followers to continue the jihad against Pakistan's 'evil' forces.

Who is Noor Wali Mehsud?

47-year-old Mehsud hails from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's South Waziristan region. He belongs to the Mechikhel sub-clan of the Mehsud tribe. Between 1996 and 1997, Mehsud had fought alongside the Afghan Taliban, participating in conflicts such as Battle of Mazar-i-Sharif and Battle of Kabul.

In 1999, he came back to Pakistan, but only to return to Afghanistan after the 9/11 attacks in the United States. After the Taliban government was overthrown by the US, he joined the TTP in 2003. He quickly rose through the ranks and became a deputy to TTP chief Fazal Hayat alias Mullah Fazlullah.

In 2018, he became the fourth emir of the TTP after all his predecessors were neutralised by the US and Pakistan forces. Mehsud, who has authored several books, including the Inqilab-e-Mehsud (The Mehsud Revolution), a 700-page book on anti-colonial resistance against the British, is credited with reorganising the TTP.

A 'theorist' who wants to overthrow Pakistan govt

Regional analysts say Mehsud is a 'theorist' and also a 'battlefield commander'. He aims to overthrow the Pakistani government and accuses it of betraying the traditions of the tribals of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Abdul Sayed, an independent expert on the region's militancy, says Mehsud wants a government system that is similar to that of the Afghan Taliban.

Many experts feel that Taliban's rise in Afghanistan has also allowed the TTP to act freely in the region. However, the Taliban government has consistently denied the charges, saying it wants peace with its neighbours. "We don't want conflict with anyone. There is peace in Afghanistan. Pakistan is not our only neighbour. We have five other neighbours ... All of them are happy with us," Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi said earlier this week.