Uttar Pradesh 2027 polls: SP-Congress seat-sharing tussle puts INDIA bloc unity to the test

The 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections could reshape India's political landscape. Under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, known for his strict law-and-order administration, the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is seeking a third consecutive term, a feat that could be historic if achieved.

The NDA comprises Jayant Chaudhary's Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), Anupriya Patel's Apna Dal (Sonelal), Sanjay Nishad's Nishad Party and Om Prakash Rajbhar's Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP). Currently, the NDA has a total of 289 members in the 403-member Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly, and the alliance aims to win over 300 seats in next year's assembly polls.

But the Samajwadi Party-Congress coalition is eyeing a comeback in Uttar Pradesh. Buoyed by its performance in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections when it managed to win 43 out of Uttar Pradesh's 80 constituencies, the alliance hopes it will repeat its performance in the 2027 polls and put a pause to the BJP juggernaut in India's most popular state.

Seat-sharing: A major hurdle?

For Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party and the Congress, finalising the seat-sharing has turned into a massive headache. Congress and its state leaders, citing the party's 2024 parliamentary election performance, have demanded a respectable share of seats.

As reported by India TV earlier, the grand old party, which last won an assembly election in Uttar Pradesh way back in 1985, is seeking to contest over 200 seats. It identified these seats based on its 2024 performance when it managed to win six Lok Sabha constituencies. The party used a classification of A, B, C and D categories to put forth this demand.

However, SP leaders have clearly indicated that the party will retain the lion's share in the seat-sharing formula. Sources told India TV that Akhilesh's party may offer 60 to 70 seats, although no formal offer to Congress has been made yet. If the proposal materialises, it could trigger friction between the two INDIA bloc partners that might give the BJP a chance to exploit their differences.

Congress flexes muscles, presses for clarity

A revitalised Congress is openly asserting its influence in Uttar Pradesh. The state's top brass has called out the SP to finalise the seat-sharing pact as soon as possible to help the alliance proceed with the preparations, even as leaders have made it clear that Congress expects a respectable share of seats in recognition of its improved electoral performance.

Ajay Rai, Congress' former Uttar Pradesh unit chief, said the party was even ready to go solo if required. Rajendra Pal Gautam, Congress' UP in-charge, has openly said the party has submitted a list of 175 to 200 seats to the SP that it is looking to contest, while hoping that the seat-sharing will be finalised by mid-November.

Imran Masood, a Lok Sabha member from Saharanpur who is known for his closeness to Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, has even warned that the SP could forget winning the 2027 UP polls "if they fail to decide on the pact soon". He said the Congress needs clarity and cannot "go to elections with that kind of confusion".

"Our only demand is that the seats be finalised right now," he told news agency ANI. Congress is not the Congress of 2017; this is the Congress of 2027. The party has changed significantly over these ten years. Even so, we want you to remain at the forefront, but do consider our dignity as well. That is all there is to it... Our people have ambitions, and we need to preserve and run our own party... We are willing to accept whatever Akhilesh Yadav proposes."

SP's 'winnability' reply and focus on alliance unity

While Congress flexes its muscles and presses for clarity on seat-sharing, the SP has emphasised alliance unity and the winnability of candidates.

"There will be an alliance, and the parties will contest together. The focus will be on winnable seats, not simply the number of constituencies allocated to each party," Akhilesh Yadav, SP's national president and Uttar Pradesh's former chief minister, said during his PDA Rath Yatra in Rae Bareli in September.

The party's other leaders have also questioned Congress' 200-seat demand. Shivpal Singh Yadav has termed the demand as 'unrealistic', while SP Singh Patel, a Lok Sabha member from Pratapgarh, underlined that the SP is not interested in giving over 50 seats to Congress.

Patel said the seat-sharing should be decided "after taking into consideration the political strength and organisational structure of a party". Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha member Javed Ali Khan stated that the SP's top leadership will make the final decision regarding seat-sharing with the Congress.

Is Congress' 200-seat demand justified?

There is little doubt that the Congress has strengthened its organisation presence in Uttar Pradesh, which was reflected during the 2024 general elections, where it won six seats in the state. However, Congress' 200-seat demand is a little too farfetched, especially for a party that last won an assembly election in Uttar Pradesh way back in 1985. Since then, the party's graph has been on a downside in Uttar Pradesh.

In the 1985 elections, the Congress had won 269 seats. Its performance significantly declined in the 1989 polls, where it won just 94 seats. The 1991 elections saw Congress' tally being reduced to 46. This further declined to 28 in 1993. The 1996 elections were contested in an alliance with Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), and the Congress slightly managed to improve its performance, winning 33 seats.

The Congress' performance declined again in the 2002 elections after it bagged just 25 seats. In the 2007 elections, it won just 22 seats. It won 28 constituencies in the 2012 polls.

The 2017 elections saw the Congress form an alliance with the SP. This was probably the first time when the bonhomie between Akhilesh Yadav and Rahul Gandhi was at the display, and the two were being described as 'UP Ke Ladke'. Despite all efforts and everything, the Congress-SP alliance miserably failed to stop the Modi wave, and the BJP won over 300 seats alone. The SP had won 47 seats, while the Congress won just seven of the 114 constituencies it contested.

The SP-Congress coalition was not there in 2022 polls. The Congress had gone solo and won just two seats, which has been its worst-ever electoral performance in Uttar Pradesh. It is Congress' performance that the SP leaders have cited, refusing to give the grand old party a larger chunk in seat-sharing.

They have underlined that the Congress' graph has kept dipping in Uttar Pradesh, thereby asserting that the SP must remain the 'big brother'. Despite this bickering, the alliance partners have noted that remaining united for the 2027 polls remains the only way for them to defeat the BJP.

"The Congress, the Samajwadi Party, and the INDIA bloc must be strengthened. Our collective goal is to see that the BJP is removed. To ensure the ouster of the BJP, we will make people understand, and we will do so. The alliance will move forward effectively to defeat the BJP," Akhilesh said earlier.

Assembly elections will likely be held in February or March next year in Uttar Pradesh.