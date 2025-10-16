Trump wants India to stop oil trade with Russia, but overlooks Europe's purchases worth billions | EXPLAINED While Donald Trump advocates for India to halt its purchases of Russian oil and gas, citing the Ukraine war, he conveniently misses out European nations' massive continued trade with Moscow, much greater than New Delhi's purchases. Here's a deep dive into what data reveals.

New Delhi:

US President has again raked up the Russian oil purchase by countries across the world, claiming that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured him that India will stop buying oil from Moscow going forward, a decision that Washington has long been calling for reasons that it helps Vladimir Putin fund his offensive on Ukraine.

The oil trade is also the reason behind Trump slapping additional 25 per cent tariffs as penalty for Russian purchases, taking the total levies to a whopping 50 per cent. It is noteworthy that India has maintained its stance of purchasing Russian oil, citing its consumers' interest and trading choices.

But hypocrisy lies in how Trump conveniently overlooks European nations' continued trade with Moscow on oil and natural gas, which amounts to more than 1 billion US Dollars, despite a sanctions imposed by the European.

Here's a breakdown of what Trump said, India response and what data reveals Europe billion dollar oil and gas trade with Russia and the US president overlooks while he lashes out at India.

Trump's remarks on India-Russia trade

Speaking to reporters at the White House on Wednesday, the US president said that Modi had assured him that India would stop importing oil from Russia.

“He (PM Modi) assured me today that they will not be buying oil from Russia. That’s a significant step. Next, we’ll work to get China to do the same,” Trump said.

India's response: 'Priority to safeguard interests'

Responding to Trump's latest remarks, Ministry of External Affairs said India's import policies are guided by the country's objective to safeguard its interests.

"Ensuring stable energy prices and secured supplies have been the twin goals of our energy policy," MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

"This includes broad-basing our energy sourcing and diversifying as appropriate to meet market conditions."

"Where the US is concerned, we have for many years sought to expand our energy procurement. This has steadily progressed in the last decade," he said.

Europe's trade numbers with Russia

According to the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA), which monitors the physical flows of fossil fuels, the European Union spent 1.15 billion euros (USD 1.35 billion) on Russian fossil fuels in August 2025.

The five largest importers accounted for 85 percent of this total, purchasing Russian oil and gas worth 979 million euros (USD 1.15 billion). The remaining 15 percent came from countries including Spain, Bulgaria, Romania, Italy, Greece, Croatia, Slovenia, Austria, and Poland.

The top buyers of Russian energy were:

Hungary: 416 million euros (USD 488 million)

Slovakia: 275 million euros (USD 323 million)

France: 157 million euros (USD 184 million)

Netherlands: 65 million euros (USD 76 million)

Belgium: 64 million euros (USD 75 million)

Hungary and Slovakia imported both Russian crude oil and pipeline gas, while France, the Netherlands, and Belgium relied on liquefied natural gas (LNG), which is cooled natural gas transported by ship instead of pipelines.

Heavy dependence on Russian oil, gas

Oil (33 percent) and natural gas (24 percent) together make up more than half of Europe’s energy supply. Coal accounts for 11.7 per cent, followed by nuclear at 11.2 percent, biofuels at 10.9 per cent, solar and wind at 6.1 percent, and hydropower at 3.1 per cent.

To transport these large volumes, Europe depends on an extensive pipeline network spanning 202,685 km as of 2023, according to GlobalData.

A major part of this network is the Druzhba pipeline, one of the world’s longest oil pipelines, stretching 4,000 km (2,500 miles) with a capacity of 1.2 to 1.4 million barrels per day. It carries oil from eastern Russia through Belarus and Ukraine to Hungary and Slovakia.