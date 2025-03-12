Train stopped, railway track bombed: Check how Pakistan's Jaffar Express was hijacked by Baloch militants The Jaffar Express was stopped by armed militants at around 1:00 pm in the rural Sibi district, near a station where it was scheduled to stop. After the train came to a halt, around six armed men opened fire and at least six military personnel were killed in the attack.

Pakistan train hijack updates: Pakistan's security forces have rescued 104 hostages held by BLA militants after the Jaffar Express train was attacked at Bolan Pass in Balochistan. Hundreds of train passengers were held hostage by "terrorists" after the attack on the train. So far, the security forces have rescued 104 hostages from "terrorist" captivity, including 58 men, 31 women, and 15 children, according to security sources. 16 "terrorists" have been killed and many others have been injured, officials said. According to security officials, "terrorists" suffered heavy losses in this operation and split into small groups.

Jaffar Express heading from Quetta to Peshawar was attacked by a group of "terrorists", leaving the driver with serious injuries in Balochistan's Bolan Pass and targeting innocent civilians. The terrorists stopped the train in a tunnel and held the passengers, including women and children, captive.

The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), the militant group that is seeking independence for the region, claimed responsibility for the attack and said that it had 182 hostages, including members of the Pakistani army and other security personnel who were travelling on leave, and threatened to kill them if security forces did not vacate the area.

How Jaffar Express was hijacked?

The BLA forces have not yet commented on the exact details of the hijacking. However, several news reports citing unnamed officials have provided some information about how the attack on the train was carried out.

Notably, the Jaffar Express was stopped by armed militants at around 1:00 pm in the rural Sibi district, near a station where it was scheduled to stop. After the train came to a halt, around six armed men opened fire and at least six military personnel were killed in the attack.

In a statement, the Baloch militant group stated that gunmen had “bombed the railway track" and taken control of the train in Sibi after wounding the driver. The incident was reported when the train was travelling from Quetta to Peshawar, and had departed from Quetta at 9:00 am. The train was travelling between Pehro Kunri and Gadalar when the hijack took place. Generally, the train journey from Quetta to Peshawar usually takes more than 30 hours.

In the meantime, Controller Railways Muhammad Kashif confirmed that the train, comprising nine coaches and carrying about 500 passengers, was stopped by armed militants near Tunnel No. 8.

Clearance operation launched to rescue hostages

The region is considered highly inaccessible, however, a clearance operation has been launched by security forces to rescue the hostages. The "terrorists" were surrounded by forces and an exchange of fire is underway. According to security sources, "terrorists" are in touch with their facilitators in Afghanistan and making use of women and children as human shields.

An operation against the "terrorists" is being conducted with extreme caution due to the difficult terrain and the risk to the hostages' lives. Emergency was declared in all hospitals in Sibbi after the incident happened in Balochistan, ARY News reported.

On Tuesday, the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) in a statement said that it has taken as hostages passengers of the Jaffar Express train that it seized in Pakistan, adding that it will execute the captives if Pakistani forces launch an operation.

In a statement, the BLA said that they have "completely repelled the Pakistani military's ground assault following the seizure of Jaffar Express. After intense clashes, Pakistani ground troops were forced to retreat, but airstrikes from helicopters and drones continue unabated."