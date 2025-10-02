The crumbling facade of ‘Azad Kashmir’: Economic desparation turns into rebellion against Pak government Protests in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) that began over high electricity bills and food prices have escalated into a mass uprising against Islamabad and the Pakistani Army. Protesters are now directly questioning the idea of “Azad Kashmir,” arguing it is neither free nor autonomous.

New Delhi:

What began as protests over soaring utility bills and basic living costs in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) has rapidly morphed into one of the gravest challenges to the political fiction of “Azad Kashmir” and the authority of the Pakistani state. Violent clashes swept across multiple districts of PoK, with 12 people dead and more than 200 injured till now in the security forces' crackdown on protests over the last three days..

At least three police personnel have also been killed in the unrest during a strike called by the Jammu Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JKJAAC) as tensions escalated.

Security forces, including Pakistani Rangers, have been accused of opening fire on peaceful demonstrators in Muzaffarabad and elsewhere. Over six deaths have been reported since the unrest began on September 29.

These developments signal that what started as economic demands is morphing into a crisis of legitimacy.

From subsidies to systemic change

At the heart of the agitation lies a 38-point charter of demands advanced by JKJAAC. These go well beyond utility relief to call for deep structural changes:

Slashing electricity tariffs and subsidised wheat flour. Free healthcare and education, and an end to elite perks. Abolition of 12 legislative seats reserved for Kashmiri refugees settled in Pakistan, perceived as a colonial relic in PoK's political system

Protest leaders and participants now openly frame the movement not merely as an economic struggle but as a political awakening. In an impassioned remark, JKJAAC leader Shaukat Nawaz Mir accused the Pakistan government and army of oppressing their own citizens, claiming that “Azad Kashmir is not free, but shackled by decades of exploitation and repression."

Blackouts, blockades, crackdowns

Authorities have responded with a familiar playbook: communication shutdowns, road closures, and forceful crackdowns. Pakistan has imposed internet blackouts and communication restrictions in PoK to stifle coordination among protesters and control narratives.

Protesters have defied blockades, with large march caravans pushing through obstructions to reach Muzaffarabad, the region’s administrative centre. In the Mirpur district, the body of a protester was reportedly not buried until demands were met, an act of symbolic resistance.

A turning point for 'Azad Kashmir'?

For years, the concept of "Azad Kashmir" has functioned as a nominal governance zone under Pakistani oversight, portrayed as semi-autonomous. But the scale and tone of the protests suggest that many in PoK are no longer willing to accept that arrangement without substance.

Protesters now directly target Islamabad and the military establishment, undermining the narrative that local governance in PoK is independent. The movement’s breadth, from Muzaffarabad to Mirpur, Neelum, and more, shows deep, regionwide discontent, not confined to isolated pockets.

This push signals growing discontent against the Pakistan government and it's poor policies that have failed to bring economic survival for the region's population, paving the way for political accountability.