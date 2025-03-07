Ranya Rao gold smuggling case: How much gold, cash can you bring on flights? Check customs guidelines As per the Indian Customs Act of 1962, guidelines have been issued for customs valuation. In this regard, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs is the highest authority overseeing customs, excise, and goods and services tax matters in India.

The recovery of 14.8kg of gold bars from Kannada actress Ranya Rao at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport is being called as one of the largest recoveries in recent times. The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) earlier this week dismantled a significant smuggling operation, intercepting Rao just moments before she could clear airport security. Gold bars worth Rs 12.56 crore were seized from Ranya Rao at Kempegowda International Airport, following which searches were conducted at her residence and gold jewellery worth Rs 2.06 crore and Indian currency amounting to Rs 2.67 crore were also recovered.

Later, she was presented before an economic offences court, which remanded her to 14 days in judicial custody. The actress, who travelled to the Saudi 30 times wearing the same clothes over the past year, bringing back kilos of gold on each trip, is the stepdaughter of senior IPS officer Ramachandra Rao.

In the wake of these developments, let’s check the custom guidelines on how much gold and cash you can bring on international flights.

What are customs guidelines in India?

As per the Indian Customs Act of 1962, guidelines have been issued for customs valuation. In this regard, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs is the highest authority overseeing customs, excise, and goods and services tax matters in India.

All passengers entering India has to pass through a customs check after being first cleared by an Immigration Officer and taking delivery of his or her baggage. Air passengers have the option of seeking Customs clearance through either of the two channels: Green Channel for passengers not having any dutiable or prohibited goods, and Red Channel for passengers having dutiable or prohibited goods.

What are mandatory requirements during customs checking?

During customs checking, passengers with prohibited or dutiable goods, or those exceeding their duty-free allowance need to complete a customs declaration form and choose the Red Channel. These passengers can also declare dutiable items and currency before boarding via the ATITHI mobile app.

What items are you allowed to bring in international flights

After arrival from countries other than Nepal, Bhutan, or Myanmar, these duty-free allowances will apply – the Indian Residents and Foreigners Residing in India can bring used personal effects and travel souvenirs, articles worth up to Rs 50,000 carried in person or as accompanied baggage, excluding firearms and ammunition (over 50 cartridges), over 100 cigarettes, 25 cigars, or 125 g of tobacco, alcoholic beverages exceeding 2 l, gold or silver (other than ornaments), flat-panel televisions (LCD/LED/Plasma). The tourists of foreign origin can bring used personal effects and travel souvenirs and Articles up to Rs 15,000 in value carried on person or as accompanied baggage.

How much gold can you carry?

Indian passengers who are residing abroad for over one year are allowed to bring jewellery, free of duty in his bonafide baggage up to 20 grams with a value cap of Rs 50,000 (in case of a gentleman passenger) or up to 40 grams with a value cap of Rs 1,00,000 (in the case of a lady passenger).

How much cash can you carry?

A passenger can bring into India from a place outside India foreign exchange without any limit. However, a declaration of foreign exchange/ currency is required to be made in a certain cases. Notably, the import of Indian Currency is prohibited. But passengers normally resident in India who are returning from a visit abroad can bring Indian currency up to Rs 25,000.