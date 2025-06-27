Rajnath Singh meets Chinese counterpart: Why India-China need clear border demarcation beyond disengagement Rajnath Singh's message was unequivocal. Peace can't be built on tenuous arrangements alone. It needs permanent frameworks backed by clear lines, accountability, and sustained political will.

New Delhi:

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has called for a permanent solution to the decades-long boundary dispute with China, urging a structured roadmap for disengagement, de-escalation, and delimitation. His rare meeting with Chinese Defence Minister Admiral Dong Jun in Qingdao signals a thaw but also India's insistence on redrawing the trust lines. Held on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Defence Ministers' summit, this was the first face-to-face bilateral meeting between the defence chiefs of India and China since border tensions erupted in 2020. Rajnath Singh made it clear that border peace is the prerequisite for broader ties, echoing India's consistent stance since the Galwan Valley clash.

Symbolism and cultural outreach

Along with strategic dialogue, Singh used the meeting to highlight soft diplomacy. He presented Admiral Dong with a traditional Madhubani "Tree of Life" painting from Bihar, reportedly encouraging reflection on shared cultural heritage. He also expressed satisfaction over the resumption of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra after nearly six years – a move he said could serve as a foundation for rebuilding broader goodwill between the two sides.

Rebuilding trust on the ground

The meeting wasn't just symbolic. It came with concrete expectations: resolve the border standoff through a permanent framework and rejuvenate disengagement mechanisms that have been largely dormant since the military standoff four years ago. Singh framed the meeting as a trust‑building exercise. He reminded Admiral Dong that de-escalation is more than troop withdrawals; it requires practical steps such as removing forward posts and resuming patrolling protocols.

These steps, he argued, are essential for rebuilding confidence among ordinary soldiers and local communities stationed near the border. Only then, Singh said, can broader cooperation in Asia proceed meaningfully. India expects neighbouring nations like China to recognise these developments while engaging in dialogue.

What Rajnath Singh told China

During a crucial bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the SCO Defence Ministers' gathering in Qingdao, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh laid out India's priorities in unmistakable terms. He urged his Chinese counterpart Admiral Dong Jun to work towards a permanent resolution of the border demarcation issue, moving beyond the stopgap arrangements of troop disengagements. Singh pressed for the revival of institutional mechanisms, particularly the Special Representatives (SR) dialogue, which had historically dealt with the boundary question. Emphasising the need for visible ground-level action, he referred to the serious erosion of trust since the 2020 Galwan Valley clash and called for steps that go beyond statements and patrolling protocols. To underscore India's seriousness, he also referenced ongoing counter-terrorism efforts, including the April Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor targeting terror networks based in Pakistan.

From temporary ceasefire to permanent solutions

Singh urged both nations to move beyond ad hoc arrangements towards delimitation and demarcation of the LAC – a push to give the temporary ceasefire lines near-institutional longevity. He spoke of a roadmap guiding troop pull-backs, de-escalation, and sustained dialogue at multiple levels, including through special representatives and defence channels. Singh said India and China share responsibility for maintaining a "good neighbourly environment" for mutual benefit and regional stability.

Why border demarcation matters more than disengagement

India and China share a vast 3,488-km Line of Actual Control (LAC), most of which is undefined, leaving space for repeated flare-ups. While disengagement exercises at individual flashpoints like Pangong Tso and Hot Springs have helped reduce immediate tensions, they do not resolve the underlying problem: the absence of a mutually agreed boundary. Without formal demarcation, the LAC remains a shifting perception line, with both sides patrolling up to their respective claims – a scenario that repeatedly leads to face-offs. The lack of clarity directly contributed to the 2020 Galwan Valley clash and several standoffs since.

A test of India‑China relations

This meeting comes as India marks 75 years of diplomatic ties with China, a milestone it aims to commemorate with stable relations. But without border clarity, any thaw could be superficial or short-lived. The critical test now lies in whether China reciprocates with tangible border mapping and confidence-building on the ground. India will no longer settle for informal or temporary arrangements and expects concrete border maps and agreements as the next step in normalising relations. However, the path to formal agreement remains littered with historical mistrust and competing claims over remote Himalayan terrain.

Rajnath Singh's message was unequivocal. Peace can't be built on tenuous arrangements alone. It needs permanent frameworks backed by clear lines, accountability, and sustained political will. This is not India's first proposal for resolving the boundary. The idea of a settled border was central to the 2005 Agreement on Political Parameters and Guiding Principles and was revisited during SR-level talks in 2012. But China has consistently deferred the issue, preferring to keep the boundary ambiguous.