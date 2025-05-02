Punjab-Haryana water dispute: A look at the history and timeline of the inter-state water row | Explained The ongoing water-sharing conflict between Punjab and Haryana has deep historical and legal roots, dating back to agreements and events spanning over six decades. Let's look into the history and timeline of this inter-state water row.

New Delhi:

The long-standing water-sharing dispute between Punjab and Haryana has once again reignited, with tensions escalating over the latest reduction in water supply from the Bhakra Nangal Dam. The Haryana government has demanded 8,500 cusecs of water, however, Punjab has declined the request, asserting that it doesn't have the water to spare. The Punjab government, led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), has already slashed Haryana's daily water quota from 9,500 cusecs to just 4,000 cusecs.

Defending this controversial move, Mann stressed that Punjab is facing a water crisis of its own. He pointed out that Punjab's annual water accounting begins on May 21 each year and insisted that Haryana has already used up its allocation for the current cycle. Mann also highlighted the critical condition of key reservoirs that supply the region. According to him, the Ranjit Sagar Dam is 39 feet below last year's level, while the Pong Dam is down by 24 feet. "We don't have a single extra drop to spare," he said, underlining the severity of the water shortage in Punjab.

However, the Haryana government is not buying the explanation as Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini lashed out at Mann's remarks, calling them "misleading" and accusing Punjab of violating a long-standing inter-state water-sharing agreement. The war of words has once again brought the fraught issue of inter-state river water disputes to the forefront.

The controversy primarily revolves around the Satluj-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal, a proposed infrastructure meant to facilitate the equitable distribution of river waters between the two states. However, the canal still remains incomplete even decades after its inception and the dispute continues to stir political tension and public emotions.

Genesis of the dispute

The roots of the conflict trace back to 1966, when Haryana was carved out of Punjab. As part of the reorganisation, Haryana was promised a share of the river waters from the Ravi and Beas rivers, which predominantly flowed through Punjab. To implement this, the SYL canal was envisioned to carry Haryana's share of water from Punjab's territory. However, Punjab has consistently resisted this move, citing a shortage of water and claiming that it cannot spare more without affecting its own agriculture. Over the years, Punjab has argued that its groundwater resources are overexploited, and further diversion would be unsustainable.

According to the Indus Waters Treaty signed in 1960, India was granted exclusive rights over the waters of the Satluj, Ravi, and Beas rivers. In 1981, a tripartite agreement involving Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan—facilitated by the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB)—further divided the available water resources. Under this pact, the estimated net surplus of Ravi-Beas waters was pegged at 17.17 million acre-feet (MAF), with Rajasthan receiving the lion's share of 8.60 MAF, Punjab getting 4.22 MAF, and Haryana allotted 3.50 MAF.

SYL canal: Trigger for long dispute

To ensure Haryana's share reached it effectively, a big project known as the Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal was launched on April 8, 1982, by the then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in Kapoori village of Patiala district. Planned to stretch 214 km—122 km in Punjab and 92 km in Haryana—the canal quickly became a political flashpoint. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) opposed the construction which led to the launch of the 'Kapoori Morcha' protest movement.

In an attempt to defuse tensions, the then-Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi signed the historic 1985 accord with the then SAD president Harchand Singh Longowal, which promised the creation of a tribunal to reassess the water distribution. This led to the formation of the Eradi Tribunal, headed by Supreme Court Judge V Balakrishna Eradi. By 1987, the tribunal had recommended revised shares, proposing 5 MAF for Punjab and 3.83 MAF for Haryana.

Despite these arrangements, the canal remains incomplete and water-sharing continues to be a contentious issue. Until recently, Punjab had been supplying Haryana with 9,500 cusecs of water per day. However, this was slashed to 4,000 cusecs, with Punjab citing low reservoir levels and the exhaustion of Haryana's annual quota as the reason. This sudden cutback has reignited tensions, with Haryana accusing Punjab of violating the established agreement.

