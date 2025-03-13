Philippine ex-President arrested: What is International Criminal Court and how does it work? Explained The International Criminal Court (ICC) is the world's first permanent international tribunal established to investigate and prosecute individuals for the gravest offences of international concern.

In a significant development, the International Criminal Court (ICC) has taken custody of former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on charges of crimes against humanity linked to his controversial and deadly anti-drug campaign during his presidency. The 79-year-old former leader was arrested in Manila on Tuesday following an ICC request and flown to The Netherlands, where he arrived on Wednesday.

Rights groups and families of victims have welcomed Duterte's arrest, calling it a long-awaited step toward justice. ICC Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan described the development as a "crucial step in our continuous work to ensure accountability for the victims of the most serious crimes under ICC jurisdiction."

Duterte's administration had long faced global criticism for its violent war on drugs, which allegedly led to thousands of extrajudicial killings. The ICC has been investigating these alleged abuses and had issued a warrant based on substantial evidence pointing to systematic human rights violations. Meanwhile, Duterte's supporters have expressed outrage, directing their criticism toward current Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., a political rival of Duterte. They accused the Marcos administration of cooperating with an international court whose authority they do not recognise.

What is the International Criminal Court?

The International Criminal Court (ICC) stands as the world's judicial body of last resort, tasked with prosecuting the most serious crimes that threaten global peace and human dignity. These include genocide, war crimes, crimes against humanity, and acts of aggression. The court primarily steps in when national governments are either unable or unwilling to investigate or prosecute such crimes within their jurisdiction.

Established to ensure accountability for atrocities that often go unpunished, the ICC currently has 125 member states, with Ukraine being the newest entrant, officially joining in January. Notably, some of the world's most influential powers — including the United States, Russia, and China — have not signed on to the Rome Statute, the treaty that established the court.

How does International Criminal Court work?

The court operates on an annual budget of over €195 million (approximately USD 213 million) and is based in The Hague, Netherlands. Since its inception, ICC judges have issued 60 arrest warrants and successfully convicted 11 individuals for various international crimes. Among its most notable convictions was that of Congolese warlord Thomas Lubanga, who in 2012 became the court’s first convicted war criminal. He was sentenced to 14 years in prison for the recruitment and use of child soldiers in armed conflict.

The ICC's primary responsibility is to hold individuals—not states—accountable for crimes that shock the conscience of humanity. It prosecutes those accused of committing genocide, crimes against humanity (such as torture, enslavement, or ethnic cleansing), war crimes (violations of the laws of armed conflict), and acts of aggression (the use of force against another nation’s sovereignty).

Cases may be brought before the court in several ways: a member state can refer a case, the UN Security Council can mandate an investigation, or the ICC’s Chief Prosecutor can initiate proceedings with judicial approval. However, the court lacks its own police force and relies on the cooperation of member states to arrest and extradite suspects. This lack of enforcement power has often been cited as one of the court’s major weaknesses.

