Mahakumbh 2025: 'Sangam' of India's ancient rituals, rich culture and super-advanced technology

Mahakumbh 2025: The Mahakumbh is being celebrated after 12 years and a huge turnout of devotees is expected in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj from January 13 to February 26. On a cold winter morning, the tranquil air of Parade Ground in Sangam is broken by murmurs of a group of young men, their attention fixed on a massive poster in the corner. Their phones were pointed at the poster’s edges that had four QR (quick-response) codes- the one-stop guide for people of the digital age for all activities at this year’s Mahakumbh- believed to be a centuries-old festival where millions of people partake in ancient rituals by the riverside.

Prayagraj is estimated to have 40 to 45 crore visitors during the Mahakumbh, which will be held between January 13 (Monday) and February 26 (Wednesday). Sandeep, a 24-year-old trained electrician hired to put up tents all over the Sangam area explained, "One is for the Kumbh Administration, another for Emergency Assistance, one for Hotels and Food, and the last one for Achievements of Uttar Pradesh."

"We don't know the exact locations, so we are scanning these QR codes to help us get to our respective places,” he added.

Real-time assistance for visitors/devotees

The large poster had images of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and each QR code offered a glimpse into the organised operations behind the Kumbh Mela where even the smallest task, like setting up tents, required precise coordination. A WhatsApp number next to each code also offered real-time assistance.

Sandeep and his companions weren't the only ones. Around them, others were scanning the same QR codes, perhaps looking for something as simple as directions or as vital as emergency help. They were part of a vast, unseen network, seamlessly integrated into the operations of one of the largest religious gatherings on Earth.

The state government has also signed an MoU with Google Maps under which it will display all roads and important places in the Mahakumbh Nagar that can be accessed by anyone. Hardly a stone's throw away from the bustling heart of Mahakumbh Nagar, nestled on the first floor of the Mela Administration complex, lies the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC)- the nerve centre of operations for the Mahakumbh 2025. This state-of-the-art facility is unlike anything the city has seen before, a digital fortress designed to oversee every minute detail of the grandest religious gathering in the world.

From the flow of traffic on the roads leading into the heart of Prayagraj to the entry of crowds into Mahakumbh Nagar, from vehicle parking to the movement of millions in and around the sprawling Sangam grounds, the ICCC keeps a watchful eye on it all. There is no corner, no alley, no entry point that is beyond the reach of the system, officials claim.

AI-enabled smart cameras for vigilance

On one wall of the control centre, massive screens stretch from floor to ceiling, each displaying live feeds from thousands of AI-enabled smart cameras strategically placed at every vital checkpoint in Mahakumbh Nagar and across Prayagraj. These cameras are constantly feeding data back to the ICCC, which is manned round-the-clock by a team of highly-trained police personnel and senior officials.

The atmosphere in the ICCC is palpable with intensity, as officers, eyes fixed on their screens, track every movement and every event. Every detail matters- from the influx of crowds to the availability of parking spaces- nothing escapes their notice.

A senior official, speaking on condition of anonymity, gave an insight into the workings of the centre.

"Apart from real-time information provided by our field officers, the ICCC is empowered with the latest AI systems that give us alerts about crowd density, parking lot occupancy, and even potential hazards like fires," he explained.

"Based on these inputs, we can immediately direct the concerned departments for swift action. Every aspect of the Mahakumbh is being monitored and managed with precision," the official said.

To ensure a smooth and seamless operation, each department involved in the management of the Mahakumbh has an officer dedicated to it, stationed directly in the ICCC. This direct integration ensures that information flows seamlessly between various sectors, allowing for rapid decision-making and efficient coordination across the entire festival site.

Usage of cutting-edge technologies

Rajesh Dwivedi, the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) for Mahakumbh Nagar, spoke to the media about the tech innovations deployed for effective management at the festival.

"We are using cutting-edge technologies to manage every aspect of the Kumbh this time. With these smart systems and enhanced capabilities, we are confident we can streamline operations and ensure that Mahakumbh 2025 remains safe, efficient, and organised," he said.

Uttar Pradesh govt using 'Bhasini App'

The state government is also using the 'Bhasini App' to enable officials deployed in the Mahakumbh area to speak with visitors in different languages. A state-of-the-art, ‘Lost and Found’ area has also been set up where digital information of any person lost in the Kumbh area will be updated and shared and updated with various government agencies in real time.

Railways issues colour-coded tickets

Apart from the state government machinery, the Railways is also employing smart digital methods for people coming to the Mahakumbh. As per senior railway officials, colour-coded tickets will be issued to passengers travelling to Prayagraj during the Kumbh period. The colour codes will differ on the basis of the direction and place the passenger is coming from.

With an emphasis on communication and coordination, the government has left no stone unturned in preparing for this grand religious gathering. For the first time, the Mahakumbh is not just a spiritual journey for millions, but a meticulously planned, digitally empowered experience that combines ancient traditions with the very best of modern innovation.

IMD launches special webpage for 'weather updates'

Lucknow IMD Director Manish Ranalkar said, "The IMD has launched a special webpage today which will give weather updates every 15 minutes, and the weather forecast will also be available on the website twice a day. Mahakumbh has been established as a temporary district. We have installed three new AWS in it and weather updates from the Mahakumbh District will be available on the webpage every 15 minutes. Two digital displays will also be set up in the district for people to get real-time weather updates."

Deployment of ATVs, Quick Response Vehicles

To prevent mishaps, the district administration has been taking important steps to ensure the safety of the devotees, especially for crowd management and avoiding fire incidents. This time, for Mahakumbh, the administration has opted for technological tools along with the deployment of personnel to ensure the safety of the devotees. Chauhan informed that the administration has increased the manpower and has deployed Quick Response Vehicles, all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) that can run on any kind of terrain, firefighting robots and fire mist bikes.