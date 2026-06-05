K-9 Vajras, Zorawars, FICVs: Why PM Modi's visit to L&T plant in Gujarat's Hazira holds significance

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Larsen & Tubro's plant in Hazira in Gujarat's Surat district on Friday. The plant, which was inaugurated by him in 2019, is India's first armored system complex (ASC) that was built by a private firm.

During his short visit to the plant, which is a hub for defence and heavy engineering projects, the prime minister will interact with the L&T employees and review the defence projects of India. The discussions are likely to focus on building indigenous defence platforms for India and make the country 'atmanirbhar' (self-reliant) in this sector.

K-9 Vajras, Zorawars, FICVs

The L&T plant in Hazira is India's largest private manufacturer of tracked armoured vehicles. It first manufactured the K-9 Vajra-T medium artillery gun, which the Indian Army has deployed along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh. India operates around 100 of K-9s and the government has cleared an additional order to procure 100 more such guns.

"I congratulate the entire team of Larsen & Toubro for building the state-of-the-art K-9 Vajra Self Propelled Howitzer. This is a significant contribution towards India’s defence sector and protecting the country," PM Modi had posted on X in 2019.

The light tank Zorawar, which is being jointly developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the L&T, is also being manufactured and assembled at the Hazira plant. A 25-tonne tank that has been named after Dogra General Zorawar Singh, the Zorawars and currently undergoing trails and will be deployed in higher altitudes such as in eastern Ladakh.

Apart from K-9 Vajras and Zorawar tanks, L&T is also working on Indian Army's Futuristic Infantry Combat Vehicle (FICV) programme and the vehicle will be manufactured here at the Hazira plant only. The FICV will have 30 to 40 mm main gun and will fire fifth-generation fire-and-forget anti-tank guided missiles (ATGMs).

The plant will also produce the all-terrain BvS10 Sindhu armoured vehicle.

Why this visit is important?

This visit is important, as the central government under PM Modi's leadership has repeatedly stressed on making India's defence sector 'atmanirbhar' (self-reliant). Notably, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh last month declared India would become world's largest arms exporter in the next 25 to 30 years.

For this, experts have cited that India needs to make focus on manufacturing defence systems, and research and development (R&D). Additionally, the private sector's contribution also needs to be increased in the defence sector. Thus, importance of this plant is immense and the prime minister's Friday's visit is particularly significant.

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