JD Vance's 'wife's faith' remarks ignite debate. What people believe and is US ready for a Hindu First Lady?

US Vice President JD Vance ignited a controversy last month after he said that he hopes his Hindu-raised wife Usha will embrace Christianity and will be 'moved' by the Catholic Church. The 41-year-old was widely criticised for his comment, particularly by the Indian American community, forcing him to issue a clarification later that his wife has 'no plans' to embrace Christianity.

What did Vance say?

Vance, who converted to Catholicism in 2019, was addressing a Turning Point USA event in Mississippi on October 29, where he said he hopes that his wife will embrace Christianity. Although, he had pointed that he does not have 'problem' with Usha's faith, saying "God says everybody has free will".

"Now, most Sundays, Usha will come with me to church. As I've told her, and as I've said publicly, and as I'll say now in front of 10,000 of my closest friends -- do I hope, eventually, that she is somehow moved by the same thing that I was moved by in church?" Vance had said.

"Yeah, I honestly do wish that because I believe in the Christian gospel and I hope eventually my wife comes to see it the same way," he said.

What people said on Vance's comments?

Vance was condemned for his remarks by many, including the Hindu American Foundation (HAF) which asked the US vice president also to engage with Hinduism. In an X post, it said Hinduism is "inherently inclusive and pluralistic" and it embraces the "idea that there are multiple ways of conceiving the Divine".

"With respect, @JDVance, if your wife encouraged you to re-engage with your faith, why not reciprocate that and engage with Hinduism too?" it posted. "If you did you may well learn that Hinduism doesn’t share the need to wish your spouse comes around to see things as you do in terms of religion."

An X user, @YourAnonCentral, also slammed Vance's remarks and Usha is the "biggest victim" here as she is being "disrespected" in so many ways. "Constantly humiliated by Vance on stage. Remember she met him before he was a politician, in law school," the user said.

However, many also came in Vance's support. An X user, @zacpennington, said Vance's marriage shows mutual respect while his faith quietly points to Christ. "The left’s attacks are just noise from those who fear real conviction. As a conservative Christian, I fully stand with you, JD," the user said. "...and we pray Usha sees that light too."

Another user said Vance was only expressing what he believes.

Vance's clarification

Meanwhile, Vance later issued a clarification and said the backlash he was facing was 'disgusting'. In a long post on X, the vice president said Usha is not a Christian and has "no plans to convert", but added that he hopes "she may one day see things" as he does.

"What a disgusting comment, and it's hardly been the only one along these lines. First off, the question was from a person seemingly to my left, about my interfaith marriage. I'm a public figure, and people are curious, and I wasn't going to avoid the question," he said.

"Second, my Christian faith tells me the Gospel is true and is good for human beings. My wife--as I said at the TPUSA--is the most amazing blessing I have in my life. She herself encouraged me to reengage with my faith many years ago... Regardless, I'll continue to love and support her and talk to her about faith and life and everything else, because she's my wife," he added.