How BJP plans to rehabilitate 6,000 Kashmiri pandits with new scheme if voted to power in J-K | Explained

Amit Shah said the Centre is towards the completion of rehabilitation of 6000 people in J-K.

Jammu: Among other promises made in its election manifesto for Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, the BJP on Friday said it will launch a new scheme for the rehabilitation of kashmir pandits. While making the announcement, Union Minister Amit Shah said the new scheme will be very detailed ands will look for complete rehabilitation. he added that several Kashmiri Pandits and people from the Sikh community who left when the terrorism was at its peak were forced to sell their properties.

How Kashmir Pandits will be rehabilitated?

Amit Shah said many Kashmiri Pandits and people from the Sikh community left Kashmir when the terrorism was at its peak and were forced to sell their properties. He stated that the Centre has already started working in this regard - either returning their properties or providing the amount for their properties. "We are towards the completion of rehabilitation of 6000 people," he stated.

Earlier in the day, Amit Shah released the BJP's manifesto for the Jammu and Kashmir assembly polls, and asserted that Article 370 has become "history" and will never make a comeback in the Union territory.

He said the last 10-year period will be written in golden letters in the history of the country and J&K, and urged people to vote his party to power to continue good governance.

Shah reached Jammu earlier in the day on a two-day visit to kickstart the BJP's campaign for the assembly polls scheduled to be held in three phases on September 18, 25 and October 1.

"I have gone through the National Conference agenda. I want to make it clear to the whole country that Article 370 has become history and will never make a comeback," the Union home minister said in his speech before releasing the BJP manifesto.

Article 370 not part of Constitution anymore

He said Article 370 is not part of the Constitution anymore. "This Article has only given arms and stones in the hands of the youth and facilitated them to tread the path of terrorism," Shah added.

"I want to tell Omar Abdullah that whatever the results, we will not allow you to touch the reservation granted to Gujjars, Bakerwals and Pahadis," he said.