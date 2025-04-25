From Indus Water Treaty to Simla Agreement: A look at key pacts signed between India and Pakistan From water sharing arrangements to post-war peace talks, each agreement tells a story of negotiation, compromise, and hope between the two countries. Though many of these agreements have been tested over time, they remain significant markers in the historical timeline of India-Pakistan relations.

In a strong retaliatory move following the brutal terror strike in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam that claimed the lives of 26 tourists, India has suspended the Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan. The decision came in response to the broad-daylight carnage carried out by The Resistance Front (TRF), a terror group known as the offshoot of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). In addition to suspending the decades-old water-sharing pact, the Indian government has also revoked visas issued to Pakistani nationals under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme, which facilitates easier cross-border travel for select individuals. All Pakistani travellers scheduled to visit India under this programme will now be barred from entry.

Tensions escalated further as India shut down the Attari-Wagah border, halting the last remaining overland connectivity between the two countries. India has also declared Pakistani diplomats and defence advisors posted at the High Commission in New Delhi as "persona non grata", ordering them to leave the country within seven days. Notably, ties between India and Pakistan have always been a complex mix of conflict, diplomacy, and uneasy peace. While the two neighbours have fought wars, faced off over cross-border terrorism, and seen prolonged periods of tension, they have also inked several important bilateral agreements to manage conflict, promote peace, and facilitate dialogue.

These pacts have played a crucial role in shaping the subcontinent’s geopolitical landscape. From water sharing arrangements to post-war peace talks, each agreement tells a story of negotiation, compromise, and hope. Though many of these agreements have been tested over time, they remain significant markers in the historical timeline of India-Pakistan relations.

Let’s take a detailed look at the major accords that have defined this delicate and often volatile relationship.

Karachi Agreement (1949): It was the outcome of discussions held between Indian and Pakistani military representatives in Karachi from July 18 to July 27, 1949. Facilitated by the Truce Sub-Committee of the United Nations Commission for India and Pakistan, the agreement aimed to define a ceasefire line in the region of Jammu and Kashmir. Officially, it was termed as an accord between the military representatives of both nations concerning the establishment of a ceasefire line in the state.

Liaqat-Nehru Pact (1950): It was a bilateral agreement signed on April 8, 1950, between the then Indian Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and Pakistani Prime Minister Liaquat Ali Khan. The agreement aimed to ensure the fair treatment and protection of minority communities in both nations following the traumatic events of the Partition. In the wake of widespread communal violence and the mass migration of Hindus and Muslims between India and East Pakistan (now Bangladesh), there was growing concern for the safety and rights of minorities. The pact led to the establishment of minority commissions in each country and allowed those who had migrated to return and manage or sell off their abandoned properties.

Indus Waters Treaty (1960): The pact was signed between the two countries on September 19, 1960, by the then Indian Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and the then Pakistani President Ayub Khan. The agreement laid out the framework for sharing the waters of the Indus River system. According to its terms, India was granted exclusive rights over the waters of the Eastern Rivers—Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi—while Pakistan was allocated the waters of the Western Rivers—Indus, Jhelum, and Chenab. The treaty aimed to manage and utilise the water resources of the Indus basin peacefully between the two nations.

Tashkent Declaration (1965): It was a peace agreement signed on January 10, 1966, between the then Indian Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri and Pakistani President Muhammad Ayub Khan, in the aftermath of the 1965 war between the two countries. The talks were held in Tashkent, the capital of present-day Uzbekistan, and were mediated by Soviet Premier Aleksey Kosygin. As part of the agreement, both nations consented to withdraw their troops to the positions they held before August 15, 1965. Tragically, Prime Minister Shastri passed away in Tashkent shortly after the signing, on January 11, 1966.

Simla Agreement (1972): It was signed on July 2, 1972, between the then Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and Pakistani President Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto in Shimla following the end of the 1971 Indo-Pak war. The accord aimed to formalise the cessation of hostilities and establish a framework for peaceful bilateral relations. One of the key provisions of the agreement was a mutual commitment by both countries to respect the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir and work towards maintaining peace in the region.

Non-Nuclear Aggression Agreement (1988): It was signed on December 21, 1988, by the then Indian Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi and Pakistani Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto. It is a bilateral treaty focused on nuclear arms restraint between the two nations. Coming into effect in January 1991, the agreement prohibits both countries from launching surprise attacks on each other's nuclear facilities. As part of its implementation, since January 1992, India and Pakistan have consistently exchanged annual lists detailing their respective civilian and military nuclear-related sites, reinforcing transparency and confidence-building measures.

Lahore Declaration (1999): It was signed on February 21, 1999, and was a pivotal peace agreement between India and Pakistan, aimed at reducing tensions and fostering friendly relations. The then Indian Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif formalised the declaration during the former's historic bus journey to Lahore. The agreement emphasised the need for a peaceful resolution of all bilateral issues, especially Jammu and Kashmir, in accordance with the Simla Agreement. It also included commitments to nuclear risk reduction, confidence-building measures, and improved people-to-people contact. The declaration was hailed as a major diplomatic breakthrough, especially after the 1998 nuclear tests by both nations. However, the optimism was short-lived, as the Kargil conflict erupted just months later, undermining the spirit of the pact.

