India-Pakistan war: What to do to stay safe during an airstrike? Know details here

The already fragile situation between India and Pakistan has taken a serious turn following the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam, which claimed the lives of 26 innocent civilians. Intelligence reports have confirmed the involvement of Pakistan-based terrorists in the massacre — a revelation that has further intensified hostilities between the two nuclear-armed neighbours. In retaliation and response, both nations have reportedly launched aerial attacks, with missiles and drones exchanged on Thursday across multiple sectors. To ensure the safety of its citizens, the Indian government has initiated mock drills across several states to educate the public on how to respond if an aerial attack occurs. Here's a quick overview of what happens during such an event — and what you should do to stay safe.

What does the Air Force do during an aerial attack?

If any hostile object -- whether a rocket, missile, or enemy fighter jet -- attempts to breach Indian airspace, the Indian Air Force's radar systems immediately detect it. This real-time surveillance allows defence units to act promptly. Once a threat is identified, the trajectory and speed of the missile are analysed, and potential target zones are mapped out. Seconds before a strike is expected, air raid sirens are sounded in the danger zones to alert civilians and provide time to seek shelter. The Air Force, meanwhile, activates interception systems to neutralise the incoming threat using surface-to-air missiles and other defence systems.

Why and when does the siren sound?

The siren is sounded when a major threat is about to occur -- such as an airstrike or a missile attack. As soon as the air siren gives a red alert, one should immediately take shelter in a subway or underpass from crowded places. The underpasses built in big cities are very effective in protecting against airstrikes because heavy vehicles like buses and trucks pass over them. This greatly reduces the impact of rockets or missiles on them. In the event of an airstrike, if you are in an open area, immediately take shelter under a flyover that has a low height. If you are inside a building, move away from the main entrance as soon as the red siren sounds. Do not stand in any part of the building where there is only a single-layer wall or where there are windows on all sides. You should go to the part of the building where the walls are reinforced by additional layers — places like bathrooms or the area beneath staircases are considered safe. An air raid siren usually has a loud, wailing sound that rises and falls repeatedly. The increase and decrease in the siren's sound serve as a warning signal. When the siren sounds for 1 to 3 minutes, it means that people should immediately move to a safe location. A single sound of the siren, which neither rises nor falls and lasts for about a minute, means that the danger has passed, and it is now safe to come out.

How to stay safe during an airstrike?

As soon as the siren sounds, immediately move to a safe place.

Turn off all electronic and gas appliances in the house, including electricity.

Close all windows and doors.

Lie down on the ground and cover your head.

Keep an emergency kit ready, including food, water, and first aid supplies.

Do not pay attention to rumours, and follow only government guidelines.

