How will GE F404 engines power India's Tejas Mk-1A? Cost, deadline and number of jets to use them | Explained India's indigenous Light Combat Aircraft Tejas Mk-1A is all set to receive a major push with the scheduled delivery of GE F404 engines. Here's a detailed breakdown of how the GE F404 engines will power Tejas Mk-1A, including the cost, delivery timeline, and the number of jets to be equipped.

After a delay of over two years due to global supply chain disruptions, the Indian Air Force's (IAF) much-anticipated Tejas Mk1A Light Combat Aircraft programme is set to gain momentum. General Electric (GE) is all set to begin delivering 99 F404-IN20 engines to Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) by the end of March, with the first engines expected to reach India this year.

This delivery marks a crucial turning point for India's indigenous fighter jet programme. Initially expected in March 2023, the delay in engine supply had stalled progress. Now, with GE confirming that 12 engines will arrive in 2025 and annual deliveries of 20 engines thereafter, the IAF is preparing to operationalise its first Tejas Mk1A squadrons by the end of this year. This is a timely boost, as the force faces a dwindling squadron strength -- currently at 31 against a sanctioned strength of 42 -- with the gradual phase-out of MiG-21 Bison jets.

Cost involved: A $716 million deal

The deal for 99 F404 engines is valued at USD 716 million (approximately Rs 5,900 crore). This includes the cost of engines as well as logistics, technical assistance, and support equipment. The contract was signed between General Electric Aerospace and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited to ensure that the production and integration of these engines meet the IAF’s operational timelines. This investment is part of a broader Rs 48,000 crore deal for 83 Tejas Mk-1A aircraft signed in 2021, underlining the government’s commitment to indigenous defence production and strengthening aerospace capabilities.

Delivery timeline: March 2025 onwards

Due to earlier global supply chain disruptions, the delivery of the F404 engines was delayed by over two years. However, GE is now set to start deliveries from the end of March 2025. According to reports, 12 engines are expected to be delivered in 2025. Subsequently, 20 engines will be supplied annually from 2026 onwards. This delivery schedule will allow HAL to hand over six fighters and two trainers to the IAF by the end of 2025. Full squadron strength—16 single-seat fighters and two dual-seat trainers—is expected to follow soon after.

Number of combat jets to use F404 engines

A total of 83 Tejas Mk-1A jets have been ordered by the Indian Air Force:

73 single-seat fighter variants

10 twin-seat trainer variants

All of these will be powered by GE F404-IN20 engines. These jets are meant to replace the ageing MiG-21 fleet and fill the gap in India’s combat readiness, offering advanced avionics, mid-air refuelling capabilities, and AESA radar. Looking ahead, the Tejas Mk1A fleet will transition to the more powerful GE-414 engines for the LCA Mk II variant, to be manufactured in India under an 80% Transfer of Technology (ToT) agreement—the first of its kind for an engine of this class.

