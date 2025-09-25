Geo or profit politics? Reason behind Trump's softening stand towards Pakistan | Explained Former US President Joe Biden, who succeeded Trump in 2020, had completely ignored Islamabad and never even held a telephonic conversation with any of the Pakistani Prime Minister during his tenure. However, under Trump, the Washington-Islamabad relationship has seen a dramatic shift.

New Delhi:

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is set to meet US President Donald Trump at White House on Friday (local time), as per the latter's official schedule. Sharif is in New York to attend the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session and will travel to Washington to meet Trump.

This will be the first meeting between a US President and a Pakistani Prime Minister at the White House since 2019. Previously, former Pakistan PM Imran Khan had met Trump at White House in July 2019.

Biden's ignorance towards Pakistan

Former US President Joe Biden, who succeeded Trump in 2020, had completely ignored Islamabad and never even held a telephonic conversation with any of the Pakistani Prime Minister during his tenure. However, under Trump, the US-Pakistan relationship has seen a dramatic shift, with Washington even announcing a trade deal with Islamabad.

Notably, earlier this year, Trump also hosted Pakistani army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir, which was the first time a sitting US President met a top Pakistani military official without the presence of any civilian official, drawing ire from India.

Resetting of US-Pak ties under Trump

While the US and Pakistan announced a trade deal on July 31, Washington is yet to do the same with India. Trump has even imposed a 50 per cent tariff on India, citing the trade imbalance between the two countries and New Delhi's decision to buy Russian crude. Although the Trump administration has emphasised that its ties with Pakistan are not tied to India, its moves have drawn ire from officials in New Delhi.

"We have an independent relationship with Pakistan," a senior Trump administration official told Dawn News.

Why is Trump focusing on Pakistan?

According to analysts, Trump is trying to reset ties with Pakistan, as it needs Islamabad's support to keep a check on its rivals in the region, especially in Afghanistan. Here, it must be noted that Trump has also said that the US wants to reclaim the Bagram airbase in Afghanistan, which it had left during its withdrawal in 2021.

"We’re working through a number of issues when it comes to counterterrorism, when it comes to economic and trade ties," a US official was quoted as saying by Dawn News. "And so the president remains focused on advancing US interests in the region, that includes through engaging with Pakistan and their government leaders."

Trump family's crypto deal in Pakistan

Reportedly, a cryptocurrency deal was inked in Pakistan on April 26, just days after the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives, mostly tourists. The deal was signed between Pakistan's Crypto Council and the World Liberty Financial (WLF), a company which includes Trump's sons Eric and Donald Trump Junior, and his son-in-law Jared Kushner.

The focus of the deal was to explore digital asset opportunities and blockchain-based financial initiatives in Pakistan, and analysts believe this could likely be another reason why Trump is focusing on resetting ties with Islamabad.

Strain in India-US ties

While the ties between the US and Pakistan are improving, the relationship between New Delhi and Washington has come under the scanner, with Trump even imposing 50 per cent tariffs on the former. However, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government vowed to protect India's national interests.

With the Indian government not budging to the US pressure, Trump has softened his stance towards India and has even recently praised PM Modi. The Prime Minister welcomed Trump's remarks, saying India and the US have a "very positive" global strategic partnership. "Deeply appreciate and fully reciprocate President Trump's sentiments and positive assessment of our ties. India and the US have a very positive and forward-looking Comprehensive and Global Strategic Partnership," he posted on X.