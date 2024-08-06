From Pakistan to Sri Lanka to Bangladesh, how mobocracy took over democracy in neighbouring countries

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Pakistan, Sri Lanka and now Bangladesh faced people's wrath due to misplaced government policies

Countries in the South Asian region - India, Sri Lanka, Pakistan and Bangladesh - are known for their democratic nature in which these countries share a fair space with the Opposition or dissidents. But in the last couple of years, dissenters' space started shrinking which led to street protests against the government. Sri Lanka, Pakistan and Bangladesh are the biggest burning examples of what happens if dissenters' voices go unheard. If the government continues to suppress the voice of the Opposition, anarchy and turmoil are certain. In Bangladesh, the Awami League government-led by Sheikh Hasina is accused of suppressing the Opposition's voice by using ruthless force which resulted in the ousting of Hasina and unprecedented anti-government violence which claimed over 300 lives.

Sri Lanka, Pakistan and Bangladesh which have been victims of mobocracy are facing serious threats from the anti-democratic forces. These forces hardly believe in solving their differences through dialogue pushing a prosperous country in peril.

In the last couple of years, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh faced unparalleled mass protests.

Take a look at how Opposition-backed mobocracy prevailed in the neighbouring country:

Pakistan: The year 2022-23 was eventful for Pakistan. Soon after losing confidence motion passed in the National Assembly on April 10, Imran Khan started blaming the Pakistan Army and foreign forces for his defeat. He mobilised his party workers and held a series of street protests against the Shehbaz Sharif government. In response, the government tightened the noose around Khan by filing multiple corruption-related cases against him which resulted in his imprisonment. Furious with his arrest, Khan's supporters resorted to violent protests against the government on May 9, 2023, making the streets a battleground. The protesters targeted over 20 military installations and state buildings, including the army headquarters in Rawalpindi. The saddened picture for democracy lovers emerged when an election was held without the top opposition party - Imran Khan's PTI. The Pakistan government barred PTI just ahead of elections. Khan's party was barred from contesting elections after the Election Commission nullified the results of intra-party elections and banned it from using ‘cricket bat’ symbol. Subsequently, Shehbaz Sharif's Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) emerged as the biggest party and formed a government with ally Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's Pakistan People's Party. The election was criticised by the International community for being unfair to the Opposition.

Sri Lanka: The year 2022 is marked as one of the worst years for the Sri Lankans as they witnessed a never seen anarchy in the streets of capital Colombo. Faceless anti-government swelled after unbearable inflation gripped the entire country which resulted in a change of regime. On May 9, 2022, Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa resigned after clinging on to power for weeks, following unprecedented anti-government protests demanding his ouster as well as the administration led by his younger brother and President Gotabaya Rajapaksa over the country's worst economic crisis that led to acute shortages of staple food, fuel and power. Mahinda's resignation came hours after his supporters attacked anti-regime protesters outside President Gotabaya's office, leaving around 173 people injured and triggering widespread violence against pro-Rajapaksa politicians.

Bangladesh: Never did Bangladeshi stalwart Sheikh Hasina, who is also known as an 'iron lady' for remaining affirmed on her decisions, had thought that a minor protest at Dhaka University would snowball to the extent that it would end her political career and throw the country in the grip of unprecedented violence. It all started with a protest against reservation in which the Sheikh Hasina government used to give 30 per cent of government jobs to the families of people who fought in the 1971 war of independence from Pakistan. However, a few days ago, the Supreme Court of Bangladesh ordered that the veterans' quota be cut to 5 per cent, with 93 per cent of jobs to be allocated on merit. The SC order went in favour of the protesters, yet the ongoing protests did not calm as protesters demanded Hasina's resignation. In a dramatic turn of events, on August 5, Hasina, who had been in power for the last 15 years, stepped down and fled the country leaving Bangladesh in the lurch. Ironically, she herself resisted the dictatorship-led my military along with Khaleda Zia. But, in recent years, she has been called a dictator by her critics as her government put top opposition leaders, including Zia behind bars. Bangladesh saw an election without the largest Opposition party - the Bangladesh National Party (BNP). Like Pakistan, Bangladesh was also criticised for the one-sided election.

