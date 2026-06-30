Europe battles heatwaves amid 1,300 deaths; here's why the continent remains unprepared for extreme heat

New Delhi:

Europe is currently experiencing a record-breaking heatwave, with several countries setting temperature records not seen before. European countries, which have been commonly associated with mild summers, are witnessing an intense heatwave that has pushed temperatures above 40°C across several countries. Temperatures reached a record high of 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) in parts of Western Europe on Sunday (June 28). A region with an average temperature of around 20°C and 27°C during the summer. More than 1,300 excess deaths were recorded in Europe since June 21, according to the UN health agency, including several small children who died in locked cars and youths who drowned as they sought relief from the infernal temperatures in unsupervised swimming spots.

France experienced its hottest day ever on Wednesday (June 24) with temperatures topping 43.3°C in parts of the country. Britain recorded its highest temperature ever for June, 38.8°C in southern England, while Spain saw its highest daily average temperature, 28.08°C, in June since 1950. Since summer 2022, more than 60,000 people have died due to heat in Europe, as per the Guardian.

Why are People dying from these Heatwaves?

One of the main reasons behind Europe’s ineffectiveness in fighting against the heatwaves arises from its infrastructure, which is built to deal with harsh winters. Many older buildings were constructed without air conditioning, as Europe's historically mild summers meant there was little need for cooling systems, as per reports.

An illustration of such infrastructure could be seen in Hardwick Hall of Derbyshire in England. The building whose design was designed as a carefully choreographed effort to keep as warm as possible. Currently, only about 20% of European homes have air conditioning, according to data from the International Energy Agency, compared to 90% of American homes.

What is Global Warming? Effect causing the heatwaves

Global warming is a phenomenon referring to the increase in the planet’s overall average temperature in recent decades. It is also important to note that such natural processes have always affected Earth’s temperature and climate, but more recently, the planet’s temperature and climate have changed at a much higher pace than nature alone can explain. These rapid changes are due to human activities and the widespread use of fossil fuels for energy.

Europe's case stands peculiar, as the rapid warming is being driven by changing weather patterns, reducing air pollution, and declining snow cover. Together, these factors have made summer heatwaves more frequent and more intense across the continent.

Is there a role for El Niño in heatwaves?

It is true that El Niño is anticipated to emerge in 2026 and may lead to increased global temperatures, but climate scientists assert that it has had minimal to no substantial impact on the ongoing heatwave in Europe this June. Rather, this phenomenon has been chiefly influenced by a sustained high-pressure system known as a "heat dome" along with the effects of long-term human-induced climate change.

Rising temperatures in Europe

According to climate scientists, Europe is warming at roughly twice the global average rate. Over the last decade, the mean annual temperature across European land areas has risen to around 2.2°C above pre-industrial levels, making heatwaves more frequent and more intense.

(Image Source : EUROPEAN SPACE AGENCY)The image shows land surface temperatures throughout Europe on May 26, 2026, during a severe heatwave that affected the continent, with numerous areas reporting temperatures exceeding 40°C.

The effects are already apparent. France's public health agency has reported 1,000 additional deaths as a severe heatwave persists across Europe.

The agency, functioning under the French Ministry of Health, announced on Sunday that its initial tally of excess deaths indicated that the majority of those who died were elderly individuals. It was also anticipated that the death toll would increase as further details emerged regarding fatalities in private residences and care facilities.

(Written by Bhavye Dhalla. He is an intern with IndiaTV Digital.)

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