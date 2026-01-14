Erfan Soltani: All about the case of 26-year-old Iranian to be executed, given just 10 minutes to see family Iran protests: Following his arrest, Erfan Soltani’s family received no information about his whereabouts for 3 days. During this period, there was no confirmation of his detention, no access to legal counsel and no court proceedings made public.

Tehran:

For days after his arrest, the family of 26-year-old Iranian man Erfan Soltani had no idea where he was being held. Detained during protests against Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Soltani disappeared into the custody of Iran’s security apparatus without any official communication to his relatives.

When the authorities finally contacted the family, it was not to inform them of charges, a court hearing or legal representation. Instead, they were told that Soltani had already been sentenced to death and would be allowed a single meeting with him. The family was given 10 minutes. The meeting, they were told, would be a farewell.

Who is Erfan Soltani

Erfan Soltani is a 26-year-old Iranian national who was detained on January 8 near his home in the Fardis district of Karaj. He was arrested for allegedly participating in protests against the Khamenei regime, despite repeated warnings from authorities not to join demonstrations.

According to reports, Soltani was charged with Moharebeh, a charge that translates to enmity against God and is often used by Iranian authorities to justify capital punishment in political cases.

What happened after his arrest

Following his arrest, Soltani’s family received no information about his whereabouts for 3 days. During this period, there was no confirmation of his detention, no access to legal counsel and no court proceedings made public.

On January 11, security officials contacted the family and informed them that Soltani was in custody and had already been sentenced to death. Reports say no formal charges were publicly filed, no trial was held and Soltani was denied access to a lawyer.

Authorities also warned the family not to speak to the media, threatening further arrests if they did not comply.

The final meeting and execution timeline

After repeated requests from the family, officials permitted a single meeting with Soltani. The meeting was limited to 10 minutes and explicitly described as a final goodbye before his execution.

According to news reports, Soltani is scheduled to be executed early on Wednesday, January 14. If carried out, his execution would be the first hanging linked directly to the current wave of nationwide protests against Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

International concern and human rights warnings

Soltani’s case has triggered widespread international alarm. Legal experts and human rights groups have warned that Iran may be resorting to what they describe as field executions, where individuals are executed without due process or fair trials.

Amnesty International has highlighted Soltani’s case, warning that the Iranian authorities may once again be using swift trials and arbitrary executions to crush dissent and deter public protest.

Iran anti-regime protests

The protests in Iran entered their 20th day on Wednesday and were initially sparked by record inflation and the rapid devaluation of the national currency. They have since evolved into widespread demonstrations against the Khamenei regime across more than 280 locations.

Reports suggest that at least 2,000 people have been killed in the crackdown, with around 20,000 arrested. Internet services have been shut down for over 5 days, limiting communication from within the country.

Activists say some Iranians attempted to use Starlink to share information, but authorities reportedly jammed signals using military grade equipment and later deployed militias to raid rooftops, seize terminals and punish users.

Significance of Erfan Soltani's case

Human rights observers say Erfan Soltani’s case represents a stark example of how the Iranian state is responding to dissent. The speed of his sentencing, lack of legal process and imminent execution have raised fears that similar cases may follow as protests continue to challenge the authority of the Supreme Leader.

For Soltani’s family, the fear is immediate and personal. For many outside Iran, his case has become a symbol of the risks faced by protesters and the scale of repression unfolding inside the country.