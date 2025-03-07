Why is Delhi-NCR experiencing unusual windy and cold weather in March? Explained March is typically the month when winter starts fading away and spring takes over, bringing warmer days and pleasant evenings. However, this year, Delhi-NCR and several parts of North India continue to experience cold weather, strong winds, and even unseasonal rain.

Even as March ushers in the arrival of spring, Delhi-NCR residents are still holding onto their blankets and winter clothes due to the unexpectedly windy and cold weather over the last few days. The icy winds sweeping down from the mountains, following heavy snowfall in hilly regions, have prolonged the winter-like conditions in the plains, making this March an unusual one. Usually, by this time of the year, people start packing away their woollens and welcoming warmer days. However, this year seems to be an exception, as North India continues to experience relatively cold weather.

The strong winds have kept daytime temperatures pleasant, preventing the usual March heat from setting in. Apart from Delhi-NCR, residents of Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh have also felt the unexpected drop in temperatures. This sudden change in weather is also attributed to a Western Disturbance, as per the weather department.

Let’s dive into the major reasons behind this unusual weather phenomenon.

1. Fresh snowfall in Himalayas

One of the primary reasons behind this persistent winter chill is heavy snowfall in the Himalayan regions. Over the past few days, regions like Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand have witnessed fresh bouts of snowfall and rain that have triggered cold northwesterly winds blowing down into the northern plains. These winds are carrying the chill from the mountains straight into Delhi-NCR, leading to the sudden dip in temperature.

2. Strong Western Disturbances at play

Weather experts attribute this unexpected weather pattern to active Western Disturbances -- storm systems originating from the Mediterranean region that bring rain, snow, and chilly winds to North India. The latest Western Disturbance has been particularly strong, intensifying wind speeds and dragging down temperatures across the plains.

3. Impact of strong winds

The gusty winds sweeping through Delhi-NCR have played a key role in maintaining the chill. These winds, originating from the snow-clad mountains, are keeping daytime temperatures low and preventing any significant warming. While usually, March marks the transition to summer, this year’s strong wind patterns are delaying the seasonal shift.

4. Unseasonal rains adding to the cold

Adding to the cold, parts of Delhi and North India have also witnessed sporadic rainfall, which has brought down the temperature. The cloudy skies and moisture-laden winds have enhanced the winter-like feel, making it seem like February has extended into March.

ALSO READ: Weather forecast: Cold conditions to continue till Holi, rain alert issued in Delhi, Bihar, UP | Check details