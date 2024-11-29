Chinmoy Das row: From Bangladesh court rejecting plea to ban ISKCON to Hasina's appeal, all we know so far

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) ISKCON monks take part in a protest kirtan over arrest of Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das Prabhu by Bangladesh police in Kolkata.

Chinmoy Das row: The Bangladesh High Court on Thursday (November 28) rejected a petition seeking a ban on ISKCON's activities in the country, days after a lawyer was killed in a clash between security personnel and supporters of a Hindu leader, previously linked to the religious group.

A lawyer had sought a ban on the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) after placing some newspaper reports related to the organisation on Wednesday (November 27).

"The two-member High Court bench of Justice Farah Mahbub and Debashish Roy Chowdhury on Thursday declined to ban the ISKCON activities in Bangladesh," a spokesman of the attorney general's office said.

He said the bench made the decision after the attorney general's office submitted a report on the action taken by the government regarding the death of assistant government prosecutor Saiful Islam Alif in the northeastern port city of Chattogram earlier this week.

Chinmoy Krishna Das sent to jail by court on sedition charges

Hindu leader Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachary, arrested earlier this week, was sent to jail by a Chattogram court on sedition charges, sparking a violent protest during which advocate Alif was killed. Chinmoy was earlier expelled from ISKCON.

"Right at this moment, the situation does not warrant the intervention of the (High) court as the State is carrying out its job (regarding the matter),” Justice Mahbub was quoted as saying by the spokesman.

Who demanded the ban on ISKCON Bangladesh?

Additional Attorney General Aneek R Haque and Deputy Attorney General Asad Uddin informed the bench that three separate cases have been filed in connection with the murder of the lawyer and ISKCON's activities, and 33 accused have been arrested in these cases. The bench then hoped that the government would remain cautious about protecting the law and order situation and the lives and properties of the people of Bangladesh.

Sheikh Hasina condemns arrest of Chinmoy Das

The former Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina condemned the unjust arrest of Das and called for his immediate release. Hasina also voiced concerns about attacks on minorities and their places of worship, urging the authorities to ensure religious freedom and the safety of all communities.

"A senior leader of the Sanatan religious community has been unjustly arrested, and I demand his immediate release. Temples have been set ablaze in Chittagong. Previously, mosques, shrines, churches, monasteries, and homes belonging to the Ahmadiyya community have been attacked, vandalised, looted, and burned. Religious freedom and the safety of all communities must be guaranteed," Sheikh Hasina said in a statement.

Recently, a group of retired judges, bureaucrats, and a sitting MP sent a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to intervene and address the rising violence and discrimination against Hindus in Bangladesh. The arrest has further strained relations between the Bangladesh government and ISKCON, fuelling protests and unrest.

ISKCON Bangladesh refuted claims linked to lawyer's death

Meanwhile, ISKCON Bangladesh refuted allegations linking the organisation to the lawyer's killing, saying the claims were baseless and part of a malicious campaign.

"A series of false, fabricated, and malicious campaigns is being spearheaded targeting ISKCON Bangladesh, particularly in connection with recent events. These efforts are aimed at discrediting our organisation and creating societal unrest," general secretary of the organisation Charu Chandra Das Brahmachari said.

Speaking at a press conference at the organisation’s head office, he said ISKCON Bangladesh was never involved in "communal or conflict-driven activities and will continue to promote unity and harmony".

"We have already clarified the matter multiple times through press conferences and official communications with the government and administrative authorities.

Regrettably, certain groups continue to deliberately spread false propaganda against our organisation and make unreasonable demands, such as banning ISKCON," Das said.

He said that Chinmoy was previously expelled from the organisation along with two others for violating its rules and none of their activities were connected to ISKCON. ISKCON Bangladesh President Satya Ranjan Baroi also spoke at the press conference, saying their organisation was dedicated to communal harmony, religious tolerance, and the welfare of humanity and “the allegations are an attempt to tarnish our religious and social reputation".

Jatiyatabadi Ainjibi Forum on Thursday staged a protest in front of the Supreme Court Bar, protesting the lawyer's killing and demanding the ban on ISKCON. The group is regarded as the lawyers’ wing of ex-premier Khaleda Zia’s Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP).

Leaders of the Anti-Discrimination Students Movement, which led the mass upheaval to oust deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s regime on August 5, also demanded the ban on ISKCON.

Separately, a group of Supreme Court lawyers sent a legal notice to the Bangladesh government on Wednesday seeking the ban on ISKCON describing it as a “radical organisation.” India on Tuesday noted with “deep concern” Chinmoy's arrest and denial of bail and urged Dhaka to ensure the safety and security of Hindus and all other minority groups.

Earlier, the ISKCON had urged the Bangladesh authorities to promote peaceful coexistence for Hindus in the country as it strongly denounced the arrest of the Hindu leader.

Chinmoy, the spokesperson for Bangladesh Sammilita Sanatani Jagran Jote, was arrested from Dhaka’s Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on Monday as he was about to fly to Chattogram to join a rally. He was denied bail and sent to jail by the Chattogram’s Sixth Metropolitan Magistrate court in a sedition case on Tuesday (November 26).

ISKCON expresses solidarity with priest Chinmoy Krishna Das

The International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) on Thursday expressed solidarity with priest Chinmoy Krishna Das, who was arrested on charges of sedition for allegedly raising a flag on a stand displaying Bangladesh's national flag.

In a post on X, ISKCON, Inc. stated, "ISKCON, Inc. stands with Chinmoy Krishna Das. Our prayers to Lord Krishna for the protection of all these devotees."

Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari was arrested on charges of sedition for allegedly raising a flag on a stand displaying Bangladesh's national flag. He was presented before a Chittagong court on Tuesday, which denied his bail plea and remanded him in custody. The arrest has sparked widespread outrage, with many demanding his immediate release. In a related development, a lawyer filed a petition seeking a ban on ISKCON in Bangladesh, labelling it a "radical organisation" that engages in activities aimed at inciting communal unrest, according to local media reports.

ISKCON welcomes High Court order, calls it 'great relief'

ISKCON on Thursday (November 28) welcomed the Bangladesh High Court's decision to reject a petition seeking a ban on the organisation's activities in the neighbouring country, calling it a "great relief."

The petition was filed by a lawyer who sought the court to ban the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) in Bangladesh.

"It is a great relief that the Bangladesh High Court has rejected the petition," ISKCON spokesperson Radharamn Das told PTI.

He added that the organisation had been deeply concerned by the stance of the Bangladesh government in the case. The ruling came a day after the country's attorney-general had urged the court not to take any decision regarding ISKCON as the government had begun taking necessary actions. Das expressed hope that the Bangladesh government would take steps to ensure the safety and security of religious minorities, emphasising that ISKCON has always been focused on welfare activities.