How BJP's Kerala rise unfolded: Vote share growth, seats contested and allies | Explained

Thiruvananthapuram:

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has spent more than four decades attempting to build a meaningful presence in Kerala, a state where bipolar contests between the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and United Democratic Front (UDF) have historically left little room for a third force. The party's early organisational roots in Kerala were planted in the late 1970s and early 1980s through the efforts of leaders associated with the Kerala wing of the Jan Sangh, followed by expanded cadre-building in the 1990s.

Figures such as O Rajagopal, Kummanam Rajasekharan and other state-level leaders played notable roles in strengthening the organisational network, campaigning structure and ideological outreach of the party across districts. While the BJP struggled for years to convert ground-level presence into winnable electoral numbers, it gradually expanded its visibility through booth-level work, aggressive local campaigns and sustained political messaging.

As Kerala heads to a single-phase Assembly election on April 9, the BJP now positions itself as a strong challenger hoping to translate years of incremental growth into electoral breakthroughs.

Vote share growth over the years

As per the data by the Election Commission, the BJP's vote share in Kerala has made steady gains, even though it has not yet translated into sizeable Assembly seats. In the 1980s and early 1990s, the party struggled to cross even 6 per cent of the statewide vote share. However, the gradual rise began in the 2000s with the expansion of local reach.

In the 2016 Assembly elections, the party secured around 10.6 per cent of the vote, marking its strongest state-level performance at the time. In 2021, the vote share increased slightly to 11.4 per cent. The party's Lok Sabha performance has also seen fluctuations, with significant jumps in turnout for BJP candidates in constituencies such as Thiruvananthapuram.

Performance trends in Assembly elections:

Election Year Seats Won Vote Share Key Outcome 1982 0/140 2.8% First state Assembly contest after the party's formation in 1980 1987 0/140 5.6% -- 1991 0/140 4.8% -- 1996 0/140 5.5% -- 2001 0/140 5% -- 2006 0/140 4.7% -- 2011 0/140 6% Gradual growth in vote share 2016 1/140 10.6% Breakthrough in Nemom 2021 0/140 11.4% Reached its highest vote share so far 2026 Yet to be held --- Current state chief Rajeev Chandrasekhar is contesting from Nemom

Seats contested and electoral performance

The BJP has consistently contested a large number of Assembly seats in Kerala. In many elections, it fielded candidates across more than 100 constituencies. Its breakthrough came in 2016 when it won its first Assembly seat through O Rajagopal in Nemom. However, in 2021, the party failed to retain Nemom and could not secure any seats, despite finishing a strong second in multiple constituencies. The Lok Sabha elections have also presented mixed outcomes for the party, with increasing vote shares but no parliamentary seat won until 2024. But in 2024, Suresh Gopi won the Thrissur seat and became minister in the Narendra Modi-led central government.

Allies in Assembly and Lok Sabha Elections

The BJP has tested various alliance combinations in Kerala over the years. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the state has included parties such as the Bharath Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS), and smaller regional groups that have joined and left the coalition at different points. During Lok Sabha polls, the party has attempted to consolidate minority and backward-caste partner outfits in hopes of widening its appeal. Despite limited electoral returns, these alliances have helped the party mobilise grassroots networks and extend its reach to new voter segments.

In the 2026 Kerala Assembly elections, the NDA is primarily led by the BJP and includes several regional partners.

Current NDA alliance partners (2026 elections)

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)

Bharath Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS)

Twenty20 Party

Janathipathiya Samrakshana Samithy (JSS)

Kerala Kamaraj Congress

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK)

Kerala Assembly Elections 2026

As Kerala approaches the 2026 Assembly election, the BJP is hoping to convert its long journey in the state into tangible results. The elections are scheduled to be held in the state on April 9 to elect all 140 members of the Kerala Legislative Assembly. The votes will be counted and the results will be declared on May 4.

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