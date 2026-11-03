Anti-India slogans echo amid fresh protests in Bangladesh; why is New Delhi repeatedly being targeted?

New Delhi:

Bangladesh is once again witnessing violent protests, with mounting public anger over rising prices, electricity shortages and the scarcity of fuel and cooking gas. At the same time, workers associated with the country's garment industry have taken to the streets, demanding higher wages. The demonstrations have also resulted in vandalism of vehicles and blockades on major roads. However, amid the unrest, another development has drawn attention. While the protests are largely directed against the Bangladeshi government over domestic issues, anti-India slogans have also become part of the demonstrations. At a rally organised by the National Citizen Party (NCP) in Dhaka on October 30, protesters raised slogans such as "Delhi na Dhaka? Dhaka, Dhaka".

This raises an important question: Why is India repeatedly being dragged into protests in Bangladesh, even when the immediate grievances are related to the country's internal problems?

Why are protesters targeting India while opposing their own govt?

To understand the recurring anti-India rhetoric in Bangladesh, it is important to examine the political and economic issues being used to fuel public anger. Several contentious matters involving the two neighbouring countries have become prominent talking points for political groups and protesters. These include former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's stay in India, disagreements over the Ganga water-sharing agreement, concerns surrounding connectivity projects involving Japan and India, allegations of Indian interference in Bangladesh's internal affairs, and the growing use of anti-India sentiment as a political issue by opposition parties.

Sheikh Hasina's stay in India remains a major source of resentment

One of the key reasons behind the recurring anti-India rhetoric in Bangladesh is former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's presence in India. Ever since her government was ousted in 2024 following massive protests, her stay in India has remained a contentious issue in Bangladeshi politics. When thousands of people took to the streets demanding the fall of her government, Hasina was forced to leave Bangladesh and seek refuge in India. At the time, the situation was considered unsafe for her in her home country, prompting India to provide her shelter.

Since then, several political groups and student organisations in Bangladesh have repeatedly criticised New Delhi for allowing the former prime minister to stay in the country. Some of them view India's decision as interference in Bangladesh's internal affairs and have used the issue to fuel anti-India sentiment.

With discussions surrounding Hasina's possible return in December 2026, the issue has once again become a political talking point. Protesters and political groups are seeking to use the controversy to portray India as a party interfering in Bangladesh's domestic affairs.

Ganga water-sharing agreement becomes another flashpoint

The Ganga water-sharing agreement between India and Bangladesh is another major issue contributing to tensions between the two countries. Signed in 1996 for a period of 30 years, the agreement is approaching the end of its term on December 12, 2026.

As its expiry approaches, demands for a greater share of Ganga waters have gained traction among sections of Bangladesh's political leadership. Some leaders believe that Bangladesh should receive a larger share of the river's water.

National Citizen Party leader Nahid Islam has sought to turn the water-sharing issue into a political campaign. He has warned that Bangladesh could organise another Farakka March if its demands over water allocation are not addressed. Islam has also suggested that if India does not accept Bangladesh's demands on the water issue, the transit facilities extended to India through Bangladesh could come under scrutiny. The issue has consequently emerged as another point of friction in bilateral relations.

Japan connectivity project becomes a political flashpoint

Another issue being used to target India is the proposed connectivity framework involving Bangladesh, Japan and India's northeastern region. Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman visited Japan on October 26, during which discussions were held on plans to strengthen industrial and transport infrastructure between the two countries.

A key component of these discussions was the proposed role of the Matarbari deep-sea port in Cox's Bazar. Japan is looking at a separate proposed project that could connect India's seven northeastern states to the Bay of Bengal through Bangladesh, improving trade access to the region.

However, some opposition leaders in Bangladesh have raised objections to the proposal. They have questioned the government's approach, alleging that it is attempting to provide India with special facilities through Bangladeshi territory in the name of regional connectivity. The project has thus become another subject of political debate, with critics attempting to frame improved connectivity with India as a concern for Bangladesh's interests.

Opposition parties accuse India of interfering in Bangladesh's internal affairs

Allegations of Indian interference in Bangladesh's domestic politics have also repeatedly surfaced in statements made by opposition parties. The country's economic difficulties have already put the government under pressure, with rising living costs, energy shortages and industrial unrest adding to public frustration. However, some political leaders have sought to redirect this domestic anger towards India by linking Bangladesh's internal challenges to alleged foreign interference.

The garment industry offers a clear example of the growing economic discontent. The ready-made garment sector is a crucial pillar of Bangladesh's economy, but workers have recently taken to the streets demanding higher wages. The minimum wage has not been revised since 2023, while inflation and economic slowdown have added to workers' financial difficulties.

As of November 3, reports indicated that production had been suspended at at least 690 garment factories. The growing unrest has put additional pressure on the Bangladeshi government.

Amid these developments, some political leaders have attempted to connect domestic dissatisfaction with allegations of foreign conspiracies and India's alleged interference. Such narratives have further contributed to the anti-India atmosphere during protests.

Why has anti-India rhetoric become a political tool for Bangladesh's opposition?

Bangladesh's political system underwent a major transformation after Sheikh Hasina's government fell in 2024. Several leaders who emerged from the student-led uprising subsequently came together to form the National Citizen Party. Following the February 2026 elections, Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) leader Tarique Rahman became the Prime Minister. However, opposition groups such as the NCP and Jamaat-e-Islami have continued to question the government's approach towards relations with India.

NCP leader Nahid Islam has repeatedly accused New Delhi of interfering in Bangladesh's internal affairs. His criticism has also extended to issues such as the alleged mistreatment of Muslims in Assam and West Bengal, along with killings along the India-Bangladesh border.

These issues have been brought into political debates as part of efforts to mobilise public sentiment against India. However, the claims mentioned in the input have not been accompanied by concrete evidence. For opposition parties, India's relationship with Bangladesh has consequently become a politically useful issue through which they can challenge the government and appeal to public sentiment.

Why is anti-India sloganeering in Bangladesh a cause for concern?

The repeated anti-India slogans during protests in Bangladesh are a matter of concern because they could further strain relations between the two neighbouring countries. While opposition parties may find political mileage in raising anti-India sentiments, the consequences could extend well beyond domestic political debates. India and Bangladesh share important economic, strategic and geographical interests, with cooperation spanning trade, security, energy, water-sharing and regional connectivity.

Any deterioration in public sentiment towards India could complicate cooperation on these critical issues. It could also affect the broader atmosphere surrounding bilateral engagement. The recurring anti-India rhetoric therefore presents a challenge for both countries. While Bangladesh continues to grapple with domestic political and economic difficulties, the growing tendency to bring India into its internal political disputes could make an already complex bilateral relationship more difficult to manage.

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