Afghanistan-Pakistan skirmish: The Durand Line dispute and why it is a bone of contention | Explained

Afghanistan-Pakistan skirmish: The Durand Line dispute and why it is a bone of contention

The Armed Forces of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) conducted retaliatory strikes against Pakistani military positions along the Durand Line late Saturday night (October 11), following repeated violations of Afghanistan's sovereignty and recent airstrikes on its territory, the Afghan Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

In a post on X, the ministry stated, "Tonight, our armed forces conducted a successful retaliatory operation against the centres of Pakistani forces along the Durand Line in response to the repeated violations of Afghanistan's sovereignty by the Pakistani military and airstrikes on Afghanistan's territory. The operation concluded around midnight."The ministry warned that Afghan forces remain ready to defend the nation's borders against any further attacks. "If the Pakistani side violates Afghanistan's sovereignty again, our armed forces are prepared to defend the country's borders and will respond decisively," the statement added.

Let's break down the recent clashes between Afghanistan and Pakistan and understand why the Durand Line remains such a flashpoint in their relationship.

Here are some recent events:

On 9-10 October 2025, Pakistan reportedly launched airstrikes in Kabul, Khost, Jalalabad, and Paktika, targeting the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) chief Noor Wali Mehsud. Mehsud survived and released a video vowing retaliation. In response, Afghan Taliban soldiers attacked Pakistani army posts along the Durand Line on October 11, resulting in fierce fighting. Claims of casualties and post captures circulated on both sides, with each accusing the other of violating sovereignty. Border crossings were shut amid the escalation, and both governments threatened further action.​

What is the Durand Line?

The Durand Line is a 2,640-kilometre (1,640 mile) border drawn in 1893 by British colonial officer Sir Henry Durand in agreement with Afghanistan’s then ruler, Abdur Rahman Khan. This demarcation split the historically Pashtun tribal areas between British India (now Pakistan) and Afghanistan, dividing villages, families, and communities along the zone.​

Why is it contentious?

Afghanistan never formally accepted the Durand Line as an international boundary. When Pakistan became independent in 1947, no Afghan regime- royalist, communist, or Taliban- has recognized the line as legitimate, calling it an artificial, colonial divide.​

Pashtun identity and geopolitics: The Pashtun ethnic group spans both sides of the border. Many Afghans see the Durand Line as a colonial relic that splits their homeland and undermines ethnic unity.

Security: The region is a hotspot for militant activity. Pakistan claims Afghan territory is used as a safe haven for anti-Pakistani militants, especially the TTP, sparking cross-border operations. Afghanistan, meanwhile, condemns Pakistani military incursions as violations of its sovereignty.​

Fencing: Since 2017, Pakistan began fencing the border to curb militant movement. This further angered Afghans, who see it as entrenching an illegitimate boundary and hurting local communities.​

The core issue

Pakistan views the Durand Line as its internationally recognised western border while Afghanistan insists it is a disputed, de facto boundary with no legal validity. This deep disagreement is not just legal but also emotional and cultural, rooted in a century-old legacy and ongoing security concerns. Every border clash, like those in October 2025, brings these issues back to the forefront, preventing lasting peace and trust.