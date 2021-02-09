Image Source : PR FETCHED Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Rohan Mehra shares his experience of working with Crashh Co-directer

The Trailer of Alt Balaji and Zee5 web series "Crashh" is already out, starring Rohan Mehra, Aditi Sharma, Anushka Sen, Kunj Anand, and Zain Iman. It is directed by Kushal Zaveri and Co-Directed by Preeti Gupta. The series is about 4 siblings who get separated and their journeys to find each other, which will release on 14th February 2021. Now, Rohan revealed that it totally changed his perspective towards acting first time in his life.

Rohan Mehra, who has won many hearts with his performances, shared his experience while working on his character during the show, saying that he is very impressed by and thankful to his, Co-Director, Preeti Gupta, who has also been the acting coach for the show.

Preeti, whom we know from ‘Kahani Ghar Ghar ki’, ‘Kasturi’, ‘Ajeeb Dastan hai ye’ and films like ‘Unfreedom’, ‘Mere Haule Dost’, has also bagged the FFTG Award in New York for her role in the short film ‘Proof’.

Rohan Mehra shared some interesting anecdotes with her.

He quoted, "She is the sweetest coach I know. She made all of us very comfortable the very first day. it’s been more than 10 years for me in this industry, but what she taught us was totally different. It totally changed my perspective towards acting first time in my life I was prepared for my character even before the show went on the floor, I look forward to more such workshops with her.”

He further revealed his character saying, "My character is totally different from who I am in real life. Rahim is professionally a driver, who is passionate about dance. He has a modest life with larger-than-life dreams.”

Take a look at 'Crashh' trailer, here: