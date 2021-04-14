With The Falcon and The Winter Soldier's mid-season sneak peek, Marvel raises stakes for finale

Image Source : TWITTER/FALCON AND THE WINTER SOLDIER A still from The Falcon and The Winter Soldier

Marvel fans were blown away with the finale of the recently concluded WandaVision, and now the Studios is raising the stakes with the ongoing series, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. After the amazing episode 4, Marvel teased fans with mid season sneak peek of the show. On Tuesday, a one and half minute video was released by the makers reminding fans that only two episodes are left.

The videos show Bucky Barnes, Sam Wilson, John Walker and the Flag Smashers on an adventurous ride as they explore the complicated legacy of Captain America's shield. Take a look:

The mid season sneak peek met with an overwhelming response from fans. Taking to Twitter, a user wrote, "You must make a second season of this show!! And please don’t kill off Bucky!! We will never forgive you! The chemistry between Stan and Mackie is the best!" Another said, "THE LAST TWO ARE GONNA BE INSANE." Many demanded the makers to continue the miniseries with a second season while others said they are on the edge as the finale approaches.

For the unversed, the television installment from Marvel Cinematic Universe sees Mackie and Stan reprise their roles of Falcon and Winter Soldier respectively from the Avengers franchise, for a global adventure that will put their abilities and their patience to test. The journey will unfold after Falcon receives the Captain America shield from superhero retiree Steve Rogers.

Directed by Kari Skogland with Malcolm Spellman as head writer, the six-episode series stars Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Daniel Brühl, Emily VanCamp, Wyatt Russell, Erin Kellyman, Adepero Oduye, Amy Aquino and Danny Ramirez. The first four episodes of “The Falcon and The Winter Soldier” are now streaming on Disney+ Hotstar Premium.

