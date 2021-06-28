Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/FARHANAKHTAR Toofan: Get ready for Farhan Akhtar's boxer avatar as trailer to be out on THIS day

Farhan Akhtar, Mrunal Thakur starrer 'Toofan' is undoubtedly one of the much-anticipated releases of this year. However, the release date of the film directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra has been getting delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But now, it seems as if the fans will soon get to witness the boxer avatar of the Bollywood actor as on Monday a new poster was shared by the makers revealing the trailer release date. Yes, that's true! The trailer of the much-awaited sports drama will be out this Wednesday ie June 30. Farhan shared the poster that revealed Mrunal's look in the film and wrote, "Life can’t break you when love holds you together. Trailer out on 30th June. #ToofaanOnPrime."

Have a look at the announcement here:

In May, Farhan announced that the release date of the boxing drama has been postponed due to the second wave of Covid. Farhan, who also produces the film along with partner Ritesh Sidhwani and the film's director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, posted the joint statement of the makers on his Twitter account.

"The situation in India is truly heart-breaking, and we at Excel Entertainment and ROMP Pictures send our thoughts and prayers to everyone affected by the pandemic. In light of the severity of the situation, our focus is completely on the pandemic and on supporting our employees, their families and in helping the wider community. Therefore, we have taken the decision to postpone the release of our film 'Toofaan' until the situation improves. We will issue an update regarding the new release date in due course of time," the statement read.

"Please continue to observe Covid Appropriate Behaviour. Also, please register and get vaccinated when it's your turn. On behalf of the entire team of Toofaan, we urge you to Stay Home, Stay Safe and Stay United. Jai Hind," the statement added.

On June 16, he announced that the film will be releasing on the OTT platform on July 16. Farhan tweeted, "With humility, love and in dedication to the fighting spirit of the beautiful people of our nation, our film ‘Toofaan’ will be releasing on July 16th. #ToofaanOnPrime."

The actor has been quite actively sharing his intense workout sessions for the film on Instagram. Have a look at the same here:

'Toofaan' which narrates the story of a boxer marks the second collaboration of Farhan with Rakeysh after the massive success of 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag', the biopic based on Indian athlete Milkha Singh. The film also stars Paresh Rawal, Supriya Pathak Kapur, Hussain Dalal, Mohan Agashe, and Darshan Kumaar. The movie was originally scheduled to release in October 2020 but was then also delayed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

In the film, Farhan will be seen as a national-level boxing player. The movie has been shot across Mumbai at real locations like the Dongri slums and the Gateway Of India. Watch the teaser of 'Toofan' here:

Apart from acting in and producing 'Toofan', Farhan is also bankrolling the movie 'Sharmaji Namkeen'. The film was stalled due to the unfortunate passing of actor Rishi Kapoor. Reportedly Paresh Rawal would replace the late actor in the film. Farhan's last on-screen outing was 'The Sky is Pink', where he worked with Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Zaira Wasim, and Rohit Saraf.

