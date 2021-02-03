The Girl on the Train trailer out: Parineeti Chopra starrer is a murder-mystery you shouldn't miss

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PARINEETICHOPRA The Girl on the Train trailer out: Parineeti Chopra starrer is a murder-mystery you wouldn't want to miss

The much-awaited trailer of Parineeti Chopra's upcoming film 'The Girl On The Train' is finally out and we bet you will regret if you'll miss this one! The film which happens to be the official adaptation of Emily Blunt's 2016 Hollywood film features Pari playing the role of Mira Kapoor. The dark side of the actress looks convincing as she tries to remembers lost parts of her memory during questioning in a murder investigation. The film also features Aditi Rao Hyadri playing the role of Mobi Mehta who was found murdered in the woods. Meanwhile, the trailer also showed how Mira has been obsessing over the happy married life of the deceased. Not only this, the viewers are also been informed of the fact that Mira is suffering from amnesia.

There's thrill, pain, fear, confusion and everything that a mysterious film requires. Taking to Instagarm, Parineeti informed fans of the trailer release ad wrote, "THE GIRL IN THE TRAILER 26th Feb, Netflix!"

While, Kirti Kulhari who is seen playing the role of a cop in the film shared the trailer and wrote, "All the evidence point in one direction. But, is there more to this story?Catch #TGOTT on 26th Feb to uncover the secrets, only on Netflix."

Directed by Ribhu Dasgupta, the Bollywood film will premiere on Netflix on February 26. The film was due to release theatrically in May 2020, but got pushed due to the Covid pandemic. Speaking about the film, Parineeti told IANS, "‘The Girl On The Train' was an entirely different experience for me as I have never played this kind of a role before. Getting into the character of Meera Kapoor and working closely with (director) Ribhu (Dasgupta) to bring her to life was an immense learning experience for me."

"As an actor, I have always wanted to challenge myself with more, and this role gave me the opportunity to do so. 'The Girl On The Train' will take the audiences on a dark journey trying to piece together the reality of who actually committed the crime and have them guessing the truth," she added.

Watch the trailer of The Girl On The Train here:

"‘The Girl On The Train' marks our first film collaboration with Netflix, with many more to come! We are very excited about this suspense thriller, Ribhu's directorial sensibilities and the extremely talented cast," said Shibasish Sarkar, Group Chief Executive Officer, Reliance Entertainment.

"We are thrilled to bring ‘The Girl On The Train' to our members in India and around the world. We want to be the home for the most entertaining films in the country," said Pratiksha Rao of Netflix.