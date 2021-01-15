Tandav Review and Twitter Reactions: Saif Ali Khan's political drama wins hearts, fans call it 'sheer magic'

Set in Delhi, the fictional drama of Saif Ali Khan and Dimple Kapadia starer recently released web show Tandav takes the viewers behind the closed corridors of power and politics, and showcases the lengths to which people will go in the pursuit of power. Tiger Zinda Hai director Ali Abbas Zafar makes his digital debut with the Amazon original series which hit the OTT on Friday, January 15. The buzz had already been high for Saif's second web show, considering the actor's outstanding performance in Sacred Games. Soon after its release at midnight, fans binge-watched the 9 episodes and took to Twitter to express their opinions about the star cast and the power-hungry world of politics shown in Tandav.
"As you watch the show, you'll realise that there is no right or wrong, there is no black or white; world of power is about the world of greys," directed Ali Abbas Zafar had said. The series features a stellar ensemble cast including Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Sunil Grover, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Dino Morea Kumud Mishra, Gauahar Khan, Amyra Dastur, Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub, Kritika Kamra, Sarah Jane Dias, Sandhya Mridul, Annup Sonii, Hitten Ttejwani, Paresh Pahuja, and Shonali Nagrani among others.
Tandav trailer:
Reacting to the stellar performances in Tandav, one Twitter user wrote, "He literally put Indian OTT shows on the world map with #SacredGames.. And he's doing it again on #TandavOnPrime." Mnay fans also compared the world of Tandav with that of Mirzapur. One user tweeted, "Samar Pratap Singh is the new Munna Bhaiya who actually managed to get rid of his father."
Check out Tandav review and Twitter reactions here-
Tandav is made with awesomeness
Sunil Grover was brilliant
Kritika Kamra and Zeeshan showed their potential
Retweet
Our #sherni @GAUAHAR_KHAN is rocking like alwys❤️❤️❤️❤️#Tandav Shuru https://t.co/qxiH93ub43 pic.twitter.com/EKJcuU5bgh— Manju Gulia (@ManjuGulia51) January 15, 2021
Finally the wait is over😍🔥#Tandav pic.twitter.com/KVlCiqHuAY— Mansi Fule (@mansifule) January 14, 2021
#Tandav mode on!!!
Killin it and how, @Kritika_Kamra !@TeamKritikaK pic.twitter.com/57JGQtO6YB
He literally put Indian OTT shows on the world map with #SacredGames— R. (@LamheChurake) January 14, 2021
And he's doing it again on #TandavOnPrime #Tandav pic.twitter.com/C4hkuJ4eqN
@WhoSunilGrover sir first in the morning...aapke darshan #Tandav me (at7am) ..excited to see you in this Avtar .. love you sir ..thanks @PrimeVideoIN pic.twitter.com/k4Fpp9GLSa— Dishant Khatri Boora (@Dishant_Boora) January 15, 2021
Samar Pratap Singh is the new Munna Bhaiya who actually managed to get rid of his father #Tandav #Mirzapur— Aman Sharma (@AmanKayamHai_ET) January 14, 2021
Tandav has beeb binge watched. Mind has been blown. Shaken towards the end.— Anushka Sharma (@onelovekritika) January 14, 2021
What an INSANELY INTENSE journey of Sana Mir portrayed with such truthfulness and perfection by our one and only @Kritika_Kamra #TandavOnPrime pic.twitter.com/PJVGQUU7xv
Talkinga bout Tandav and his character Samar, Saif Ali Khan said, "The entertainment industry in India is going through a renaissance and stories like 'Tandav' are at the forefront of this change. As an actor, for me a good piece of dramatic writing and a compelling creation featuring grey characters is always exciting," he said.
"As I read about the complexities of my character Samar and dived deeper into the world of Tandav, I knew that I had to play this character," he added.