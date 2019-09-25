Sunny Leone likely to be seen in Ekta Kapoor's Kamasutra

Sunny Leone

Sunny Leone is all set to collaborate once again with TV Czarina Ekta Kapoor. The actress will work in the producer's Alt Balaji web series Kamasutra. If reports are to be believed, Kamasutra will be set in the 13th century and will revolve around women of Goli cast in Rajasthan who served as mistresses to the kings.

Sunny and Ekta have earlier worked together in Ragini MMS 2. The producer found Sunny suitable for the character and even the actress has given her nod after listening to the outline of the story. Makers are currently finalising the script before the shoot goes on the floor.

On the professional front, Sunny is currently busy with her next film Coca Cola. Meanwhile, Ekta Kapoor is working on her various projects at multiple platforms. From web shows and films to daily soaps, Ekta is proving her mettle at every platform possible.

On a related note, Ekta is currently basking in the success of her recent movie Dream Girl starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha