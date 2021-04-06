Sumeet Vyas to Ali Fazal: OTT stars that steal your hearts with their impeccable style and acting

Image Source : PR FETCHED OTT stars that steal your hearts with their impeccable style and acting

OTT platforms are a mirror reflection of the big screen in our homes. We can now watch our stars slay right from our phones and tablets too. While some have created a place in the hearts of the audience with their memorable performances, others have created a splash with their impeccable style game. None the less, they have left a mark and have a commendable fan following of their own.

We bring to a list of five OTT actors who are trending for their stylish personas:

Sumeet Vyas: The indomitable theatre personality, writer and mainstream actor has not only left a mark in the industry with his work but has had fans swooning over his classic style choices lately. Chic denim shirts and comfortable track pants with T-shirts to well fit English black and gray tuxedos, Sumeet sure knows how to turn up the heat.

Image Source : SUMEET VYAS Sumeet Vyas

Arjun Mathur: The 'Made In Heaven' star is quite something on the block and is making the right noise with his stylish OOTDs leaving temperatures soaring. Arjun’s style is casual yet remarkable as he always wins pairing even the simplest of outfits with his go-to hairband that’s becoming his style staple off-late. Be it cool jackets with well-fit T-shirts or an Indo-western ensemble comprising dhoti pants and neat linens, earthy colours are an integral part of his fashion choices.

Image Source : ARJUN MATHUR Arjun Mathur

Vijay Varma: The 'Ok Computer' and 'She' famed Vijay Varma is all things country style. Ripped denims and neat overlays on T-shirts with neck accessories and hat make him quite appealing in terms of style. His style statement is a reflection of his bold and experimental choices. The talented actor also has an enviable drool-worthy sneaker collection.

Image Source : VIJAY VARMA Vijay Varma

Ali Fazal: The 'Mirzapur' actor is known to be experimental with his style quotient. Be it accessorising his casual OOTDs with funky jewelry to pairing a Lucknowi chikankari kurta with a pair of denims, he is seen spotting the pop vibe every now and then fusing great mixes of casual with elegance.

Image Source : ALI FAZAL Ali Fazal

Divyenndu: His fashion sensibilities perfectly reiterates his image as the boy next door. When one says desi meets urban chic, Divyenndu is the man winning hearts by pairing cool T-shirts with cigarette pants and light black jackets with colourful T-shirts. His style is as appealing as his on-screen personalities.