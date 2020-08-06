Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ALIABHATT Sadak 2 to release on August 28, Alia Bhatt shares engaging poster

The release date of much-awaited Bollywood movie Sadak 2 has finally been announced by the makers. The film starring Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt, will premiere on the OTT platform-- Disney Plus Hotstar on August 28. For the unversed, the film will also mark Mahesh Bhatt’s comeback as a director after 21 years. The announcement about the same was made through an engaging new poster that was shared by the 'Raazi' actress on her social media handle. Taking to Instagram, she wrote alongside, "Sadak 2, the road to love streaming on @DisneyPlusHotstarVIP from 28 August."

Both Pooja Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt are reprising their characters from the original in the new movie. The details of the plot are not yet known. The movie also stars Jisshu Sengupta, Makarand Deshpande, Gulshan Grover, Priyanka Bose, Mohan Kapur and Akshay Anand. Produced by Vishesh Films and Fox Star Studios, the movie was originally scheduled to be released in cinemas on July 10.

A few days back, the announcement of the film's release on the digital platform was made during an interactive live event. Alia shared the poster and spoke about the importance of Kailash Parvat in the film. She said, "Mount Kailash - the ageless mountain has the footprints of gods and sages. It the abode of the god of all gods - Lord Shiva. Do we really need anything else or actors in that sacred space. Since the beginning of time, humanity found it’s shelter in Kailash. This is the place where all search ends. Sadak 2 is the road to love."

Sharing the poster, Alia previously wrote, "A love story that began 29 yrs ago now journeys towards a new horizon. Sadak2 - The road to love Here’s presenting our FIRST TEASER POSTER First day First show, from the comfort of your homes!"

Actor Akshay Anand who will be seen playing the role of Sanjay Dutt's friend told IANS, "I am one of those people who convinces him to live life for a reason. He listens to me. It's an important role even though it's a cameo. It's like the role I did in 'Ghulam'. It was a small role but the character lives on through the film."

Talking about Mahesh Bhatt who directed him in 1998 in the film 'Zakhm,' Akshay said, "He has matured a lot. He is so richly and deeply oozing with value for life. He wants to give it to a lot of people through his films and dialogues, and through the ideas that he has in his mind. 'Sadak 2' is a very different kind of a film. It's been made beautifully. You will definitely get a different kind of Bhatt sahab."

Due to the uncertainty around the reopening of theatres, which were shut down in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, the makers decided to release the film on a streamer.

