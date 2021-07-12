Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE/ULLU Rashami Desai, Tarun Virwani's web series 'Tandoor' trailer out; to premiere on July 23

Rashami Desai is all set to make her OTT debut with her upcoming web series Tandoor. It will also star Tanuj Virwani in a lead role. Ever since its inception, Tandoor has been creating a lot of buzz. The show is somewhat inspired by a real-life incident in Delhi, where a wife WAS allegedly killed by her politician husband. The makers unveiled Tandoor's trailer today along with the release date. The series will premiere on Ullu app on July 23.

Today, both the actors shared the trailer on their Instagram handles. "Tandoor Trailer Ek khaufnaak qatl ki dastaan."Tandoor". Here you go guys. It’s finally here. Check it out and let me know your thoughts. Show drops on the 23rd of July (sic)," read Tanuj's caption.

Earlier, a romantic track Tujh Bin, from the webs series was also released on social media where Rashami Desai and Tanuj Virwani were seen sharing mushy moments with each other.

Speaking about her role and experience while working in the web series, Rashami Desai said, "As the script of Tandoor came to me, I was very sure that I wanted to do this show. The character is based in the 80s, and even then Palak is outspoken, fearless, and amazingly intelligent. I’m quite sure that the audience will admire the change and versatility of an actor that I’m trying to portray here. Tanuj has been absolutely fun to work with and has been there for me throughout the shoot."

Produced by ULLU Originals, directed by Nivedita Basu, the series’s ensemble cast includes Amit Riyan, Kamal Malik, Sonal Parihar, Shyam Mashalkar, and Ravi Gossain.