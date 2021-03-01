Prateik Babbar hopes to showcase versatility in cop avatar on new series 'Chakravyuh', drops trailer

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRATEIK BABBAR Prateik Babbar hopes to showcase versatility in cop avatar on new series 'Chakravyuh'

Prateik Babbar plays an angry young police officer in the upcoming web series Chakravyuh: An Inspector Virkar Crime Thriller. He hopes to showcase his versatility as an actor in the role of a cop. The story of the series is of an angry cop with his own brand of justice, who stumbles upon a ghastly murder.

"I'm hoping to showcase my versatility as an actor with the eccentric Virkar. The series sees my character in a constant chase against time, trying to stay ahead of a ruthless blackmailer and not allowing the wrong to overpower the truth. Virkar is a cop who fights for the right in his own unique way -- many times steering away from the rule book. He will go to any extent to follow the truth," said Prateik.

Taking the Instagram, Prateik Babbar dropped the trailer of his series and wrote, "Trailer - Chakravyuh."

With a warning sign, he added, "Nothing is 100% secure! Watch Inspector Virkar fight 'Internet ka underworld' - the dark web. Chakravyuh - An Inspector Virkar Crime Thriller, out on 12 March only on @mxplayer. #ChakravyuhOnMX #MXOriginalSeries."

Directed by Sajit Warrior, the series also features Simran Kaur Mundi who said: "This psychological drama is very relevant in today's day and age as it highlights current issues such as the dark side of social media including cyber crime."

The eight episode series also features Ruhi Singh, Ashish Vidyarthi, Shiv Panditt, Gopal Datt and Asif Basra in pivotal roles, and it streams on MX Player from March 12.