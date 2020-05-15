Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@ANUSHKASHARMA Paatal Lok Twitter review: Anushka Sharma's web series feels authentic and Jaideep Ahlawat is class, say fans

The much-awaited web seriesPaatal Lok, produced by Anushka Sharma is now streaming online on Amazon Prime Video. Inspired by the ancient realms of Swargalok (heaven), Dharti Lok (earth), and Paatal Lok (netherworld), the neo-noir series delves into the interplay within the four estates of democracy. The intriguing web series has caught the attention of several people who have watched or are watching it. Paatal Lok reviews are pouring in with majority of the audience loving it and wanting for more. Paatal Lok stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Abhishek Banerjee, Neeraj Kabi, Gul Panag and others in the lead roles

"#PaatalLok A beautiful script,highly researched and well crafted dialogues that feel authentic production which tells you that uh have seen it or uh can imagine than its smthng vicinity.protagonist lash out frustation in 1st half and let the story unfold,its soothing If I can say", wrote a user on Twitter.

#PaatalLok is loaded with strong socio-political commentary & is easily the best show to have come out of the Indian web space in a long time. Its noir-ish origins give it a distinct edge.

Kudos To the Brilliant Acting's!!!!👍

Another said, "Kudos to Jaideep Ahlawat.Brilliant performance as a delhi cop & a father who is trying hard to be his son’s hero while providing him education beyond his means so that he may be able to transcend from Paatal lok to swarg Lok. #PaatalLokReview #PaatalLok #AmazonPrime".

Take all the underrated actors and make a masterpiece. @amazonprimenow

For you. They are bringing really great stuff! This #PaatalLok

Is looks brilliant. Compounder is back 😂🔥 and This Jaideep Aahlawat is 🙏

