Friday, May 15, 2020
     
Paatal Lok Twitter review: Anushka Sharma's web series feels authentic and Jaideep Ahlawat is class, say fans

The intriguing web series has caught the attention of several people who have watched or are watching it. Paatal Lok reviews are pouring in with majority of the audience loving it and wanting for more.

India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: May 15, 2020 17:49 IST
Paatal Lok Twitter review: Anushka Sharma's web series
Paatal Lok Twitter review: Anushka Sharma's web series feels authentic and Jaideep Ahlawat is class, say fans

The much-awaited web seriesPaatal Lok, produced by Anushka Sharma is now streaming online on Amazon Prime Video. Inspired by the ancient realms of Swargalok (heaven), Dharti Lok (earth), and Paatal Lok (netherworld), the neo-noir series delves into the interplay within the four estates of democracy. The intriguing web series has caught the attention of several people who have watched or are watching it.  Paatal Lok reviews are pouring in with majority of the audience loving it and wanting for more. Paatal Lok stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Abhishek Banerjee, Neeraj Kabi, Gul Panag and others in the lead roles 

"#PaatalLok A beautiful script,highly researched and well crafted dialogues that feel authentic production which tells you that uh have seen it or uh can imagine than its smthng vicinity.protagonist lash out frustation in 1st half and let the story unfold,its soothing If I can say", wrote a user on Twitter.

Another said, "Kudos to Jaideep Ahlawat.Brilliant performance as a delhi cop & a father who is trying hard to be his son’s hero while providing him education beyond his means so that he may be able to transcend from Paatal lok to swarg Lok. #PaatalLokReview #PaatalLok #AmazonPrime".

