Mirzapur 2 Trailer: Kaleen Bhaiya, Guddu, Munna and others will leave you excited for the blood-soaked series

The fans of Mirzapur 2 finally witnessed the trailer release on Tuesday and took a sigh of relief. The much-awaited Amazon Prime web series is all set to release on October 23. Starring Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Shweta Tripathi, Rasika Dugal and Kulbhushan Kharbanda in leading roles, the story is set in Uttar Pradesh and speaks the story of revenge and greed. The second season will have new entries of Vijay Varma, Isha Talwar, Amit Sial and Anjum Sharma that will definitely add up to the excitement. As the first part saw the dreadful end of Bablu Pandit and Sweety Gupta, their partners Golu and Guddu will seek revenge from Kaleen Bhaiya, Munna, and their gang.
The trailer of the exciting series starts with a voiceover by Pankaj Tripathi who plays the role of Kaleen Bhaiya saying, "Jo aayega, woh jaayega bhi. Bas, marzi humari hogi." As Munna plans new rules for taking over Mirzapur, Guddu is all set to take revenge for his brother and fiancee's death. On the same hand, Golu also leaves behind her 'good girl' image and joins the race to the throne.
Sharing the exciting two-minute-38-seconds long trailer, Amazon Prime Video wrote, "Mirzapur S2 - Official Trailer Oct 23 Today's 6/10 but we're going to make your october 10/10 #Mirzapur2."
Watch Mirzapur 2 Trailer here:
'Mirzapur' is the story of Kaleen Bhaiyya, the King Of Mirzapur vs the Pandit Brothers, Guddu, and Bablu. What initially begins as a battle for power, leading to the throne of Mirzapur, eventually shapes the destiny of the city, influencing its business and its politics.
Have a look at how fans welcomed the trailer of Mirzapur 2 on Twitter:
#MIRZAPUR2 Trailer is total BAWAALL!!! Lives up to the Hype & Excitement! Just CAN'T wait to watch this! Mazaa aa gaya 🔥🔥🔥@TripathiiPankaj @divyenndu @RasikaDugal @battatawada @alifazal9 @excelmovies— Aavishkar (@aavishhkar) October 6, 2020
#Mirzapur2 trailer meme template a THREAD pic.twitter.com/MqmVgPosWu— SARCASTICDESI 🇮🇳 (@Sach_in_Rajput_) October 6, 2020
For the last piece of pizza— Krishna (@insearchofcause) October 6, 2020
Sisters : mummyyyy 😣😣😣😣
Brothers :#mirzapurseason2#Mirzapur2 pic.twitter.com/FOjEotJVmZ
#Mirzapur2— क(रन) |💫 (@KuchBhiKaran) October 6, 2020
Trailer out❤️ @PrimeVideoIN
Meanwhile @NetflixIndia : pic.twitter.com/TxIb0JPcm4
Finally After Watching #Mirzapur2 Trailer 😍— BHUVNESH PRATAP SINGH (@BhuvneshPrata18) October 6, 2020
Leh Public ; 😂😁 pic.twitter.com/BKUBJiRkUb
#Mirzapur2 trailer released*— sαcнιη💕 #CSK (@Akkian_Sachin) October 6, 2020
Everyone rn : @TripathiiPankaj pic.twitter.com/sSJepdhiSB
[ #Mirzapur2 trailer launched ]— Swati Hirani 👉👈 (@SwatiHirani1) October 6, 2020
Me to other work & apps : pic.twitter.com/3Q5bKSCVtK
The revengeful drama Mirzapur 2 is all set to release in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide. Produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, it is made under their banner Excel Media & Entertainment.
