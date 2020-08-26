Image Source : TWITTER Mirzapur 2: Kaleen, Guddu bhaiya's teaser trends on top with over 7 million views in a day. Seen yet?

The makers of crime drama Mirzapur 2 announced the release date of the series on Monday. Set in the Uttar Pradesh small town of Mirzapur, the show takes the audiences into a dark and complex world of guns, drugs, and lawlessness. The first part revolved around a crime lord named Kaleen bhaiya and how his empire is affected when two brothers, Guddu and Bablu, get associated with his business. There's trouble when Kaleen Bhaiya's son Munna gets threatened by their presence. As soon as the teaser released, the video started trending at the number one spot on YouTube India. Not only this, but it has also received over 7.6 million views on Youtube and more than half a million views on Amazon Prime Video’s Instagram.

Actors Pankaj Tripathi, Divyenndu, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Ali Fazal, Rasika Dugal and Harshita Shekhar Gaur will return reprising their roles from the first season while there are additions to the case as Vijay Varma, Priyanshu Painyuli and Isha Talwar have joined the cast. The teaser reveals that the series will release on October 23. In the nearly minute-long video, Ali, who plays Guddu bhaiya, describes two kinds of people -- dead and alive -- and then a third kind, 'wounded.'

"Hum se sab chheen liye aur humein zinda chhod diye. Galti kiye (They took everything from me and left me alive. Big mistake)," he concluded with a warning. The show also stars Amit Sial, Anjum Sharma, Sheeba Chaddha, Manu Rishi Chadha and Rajesh Tailang. Season two is directed by Gurmmeet Singh and Mihir Desai.

Talking about the new season, Rasika said: "The ‘Mirzapur' audience is very loyal. The first question to any of my posts on social media is always 'Mirzapur season 2 kab aayega'. So am happy that we are finally bringing season 2. I am sure they will feel the wait has been worth it, as season 2 has a lot to offer. They will get to meet their favourite characters again and will also be introduced to some very interesting new ones. On my part, I thoroughly enjoyed being Beena Tripathi again. We will see a different side of her this season but just as powerful and unpredictable."

"The love and appreciation that the show has garnered since its launch has been overwhelming. Taking it a notch higher, we're certain that the audiences are in for a visual treat in the sequel" said creator Puneet Krishna, adding: "Seeing their excitement for the season 2 for months now made each one of us deliver a performance that matches up to the scale at which the show has now placed itself."

"‘Mirzapur' was not just about breaking boundaries for the audiences, but also for ourselves as content creators. Bringing thrilling and untold stories from India's hinterland without losing authenticity has been our biggest win. All the praise that season one of ‘Mirzapur' has received, not just in India, but across the globe, is heartening," said producer Ritesh Sidhwani about the show, which releases on Amazon Prime Video.

