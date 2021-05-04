Image Source : TWITTER/@MICHAELIRBY 'Mayans MC' renewed for season four ahead of the show's third-season finale

FX has renewed its biker drama series "Mayans MC" for a fourth season. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the order from the Disney-owned cable network comes a week ahead of the show's third-season finale on May 11. Co-creator Elgin James was promoted as showrunner of "Mayans MC" in season three, after Kurt Sutter was fired from FX in October 2019.

Nick Grad, president original programming at FX Entertainment, said they are excited for the show's return in 2022.

"Elgin James, his creative collaborators, this incredible cast and crew delivered on another epic season of 'Mayans MC'. Through three seasons, 'Mayans' has told stories that resonate well beyond the border where the club thrives and survives, inviting fans inside their world and giving them a seat at the table," Grad added.

James said he is "deeply indebted to everyone at FX and 20th for allowing us to continue to tell the stories of the characters that Kurt and I created".

"In season four we look forward to diving deeper into each character's truths, exploring the danger of the combustible world they inhabit, and for each writer, cast member and crew to stake out our place as storytellers," the co-creator said.

"Mayans MC" is the spin-off of another crime series "Sons of Anarchy" and follows the story of Mayans Motorcycle Club in the fictional California border town of Santo Padre.

The show features an ensemble cast of JD Pardo, Clayton Cardenas, Sarah Bolger, Michael Irby, Carla Baratta, Richard Cabral, Raoul Max Trujillo, Antonio Jaramillo, Danny Pino and Edward James Olmos.

Disney's 20th Television, where James has an overall deal, and FX Productions produce the series. James executive produces with Michael Dinner.

Sutter also remains credited as an executive producer.