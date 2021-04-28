Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MANDIRABEDI Mandira Bedi to play 'fierce, fiery, fantastic' cop in upcoming web series

Mandira Bedi will soon be seen in a cop avatar, in an upcoming murder mystery series. "I play role of Ruhana Dhulap, a sharp, short-tempered yet successful police officer. She is fierce, fiery and fantastic at what she does. However, it is this one murder case of a young businessman that has her completely web locked and she puts her all into solving it."

"I have played a police officer before but Ruhana's character is different, and what I enjoyed the most was (the fact that) her approach to each interrogation is unique. I believe this is a series that's truly one of a kind. I am eagerly looking forward to the release of this edge-of-the-seat thriller," she said.

Details and the title of the show are still under wraps. The show also stars Sid Makkar, Dipannita Sharma and Nauheed Cyrusi, and will be released on Disney+ Hotstar.

Apart from acting, Mandira has recently turned Airbnb host. Speaking about the same, she told IANS, "Bedi: Yes, this is a new experience. It has something to do with the lockdown also. So, my mum and I invested in the house about 15 years ago and we made it a shooting bungalow, which meant it was getting redone by different art directors.

During the lockdown, I realised there is a beautiful house, just a drive away, and we don't use it. I thought it could be used by the family as well. It required a massive overhaul. We put the last 6-7 months into it and now it's finally ready. It's a 4-bedroom beautiful villa with nice furniture, a little bit like my house and yet not."