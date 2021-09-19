Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/ BRINKSCOMFOGO Love Island to Too Hot to Handle, 5 dating shows that should be on the top of your binge watch list

Given the stressful events we’ve endured this year, our dating lives have taken a major hit, as romantic candle lit dates have transformed into video calls and virtual streaming nights. While our lives currently lack drama and anxiety-ridden butterflies we usually experience before first dates, dating reality shows are the perfect outlet to vicariously live out our dream dating lives.

Riddled with the sparks, waterworks and passion that makes the exhilarating world of dating so enticing, these dating reality shows effortlessly capture contestants navigating a rocky road to finding love. Get set to snuggle up and binge watch your favourite dating reality shows. These delightfully dramatic TV shows will transfix you in no time, roping you into the messy world of finding love on reality TV.

1. Love Island USA on Colors Infinity and Voot Select

If you’re a travel fanatic, you’ll love this reality show that combines exotic locations with an island full of youngsters on the lookout for The Perfect One and a cash prize of $100,000! Each Islander must pair up with another to survive, undertaking a series of challenges to inch towards the grand prize. The entertaining series is chock full of surprising twists and turns, garnering a massive fan following. Catch the trials and tribulations of finding love on Colors Infinity.

2. Too Hot to Handle on Netflix

While it’s a well-known fact that finding love is a challenge – Too Hot to Handle present a unique challenge as contestants must try their level best to remain celibate throughout the show. With a cash prize of $100,000 waiting, the participants are primarily commitment phobic folks who engage in casual flings, making the challenge infinitely tougher. A massive hit among fans, the series has been renewed for two more seasons.

3. Bachelor in Paradise – Colors Infinity

A Bachelor franchise is one of the most famous dating reality series of all time and making this spin off version plants another feather in their reality TV cap. Pulling in contestants from previous seasons of the Bachelor, the show features a gang of singles isolated on a picturesque island, looking to form lifelong connections. The show is infamous for its hilarious memes, adrenaline fueled fights and the occasional couple that makes their way down the aisle.

4. Catfish on Voot Select

In recent years, the advent of online dating has made the process of finding love a whole lot easier. But how do you ensure your virtual lover is truly who say they are? Cult classic show Catfish details the journey of hosts Schulman and Joseph working with people head over heels in love, uncovering whether their online relationship is real or a scam!

5. Double Shot at Love – Voot Select

Conceived by Jersey Shore’s Pauly D and Guadagnino, this sensational reality dating show pits 20 young and gorgeous women vying for the love of the world-famous DJs. The game show style of the series brings a series of explosive cat fights and a string of broken hearts as the DJs’ attempt to find their ideal match.