Krysta Rodriguez to play Liza Minnelli in Ryan Murphy's 'Halston' series

Krysta Rodriguez to play Liza Minnelli in Netflix series

Quantico star Krysta Rodriguez will be portraying veteran actor-singer Liza Minnelli in Ryan Murphy's new limited series "Halston" for Netflix. Ewan McGregor will portray Halston, the iconic American fashion designer who rose to international fame in the 1970s, reported Deadline.

The show will follow Halston (born Roy Halston Frowick) as "he leverages his single, invented name into a worldwide fashion empire that's synonymous with luxury, sex, status and fame, literally defining the era he lives in, 1970's and '80's New York, until a hostile takeover forces him to battle for control of his most precious asset -- the name Halston itself".

Minnelli was considered the fashion designer's frequent collaborator and best friend.

"Halston" is one of the projects that Murphy is creating for Netflix as part of his pact with streamer which is reportedly worth USD 300 million.

The genius producer's first Netflix series, "The Politician", starring Ben Platt, premiered last year to critical acclaim.