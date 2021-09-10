Kota Factory Season 2: Jeetu Bhaiya returns to boost your confidence, fans can't wait for its premiere

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@ALTAF_P7 Kota Factory 2: Jeetu Bhaiya returns, watch trailer

Kota Factory has been a fan favourite ever since it was released. With Vaibhav (Mayur More) struggling through his IIT preparations and eventually settling in, season one culminated with him bidding goodbye to his dear friends and preparing to start afresh at Maheshwari institute, with new friends, new teachers and higher aims. Kota Factory season 1 helped us reminisce the memories of our college days and season 2 is going to make you relive those days yet again. While season 1 is already streaming on the OTT platform, Netflix released the trailer for ‘Kota Factory season 2’ produced by TVF pictures, bringing back old memories and making us nostalgic.

Directed by Raghav Subbu, Kota Factory is a relatable series with a stellar cast that includes supremely talented actors like Jitendra Kumar, Mayur More, Ranjan Raj, Alam Khan, Ahsaas Channa, Revathi Pillai and Urvi Singh. Fans were overjoyed with the trailer release and flooded Twitter with their reactions. One Twitter user said, "KotaFactory is making me smile like dramas used to. Loving it and can't wait for S2."

Another tweeted, "I guess jeetu bhaiya is everyones favourite character from kota factory. Jitu bhaiya looks more handsome in black n white than the colour screen." Check out the trailer and reactions here-

The second season of Kota Factory is set to premiere on Netflix on the 24th of September, 2021. The trailer takes us through the journey of firsts. Vaibhav’s first day at Maheshwari, Jeetu Bhaiya’s first day at kick-starting a new chapter of his life and the first day at Prodigy for their students without the guidance of Jeetu Bhaiya. Season 2 takes us through Vaibhav’s life at Maheshwari, his attempt at balancing friendships, his relationship with his mentor and the looming pressures of IIT.

Will the students come out successful in the race to achieve their aims? Only time will tell. Bringing together the fiery, young talent of the industry, Kota Factory Season two is produced by TVF and is all set to take you on a journey like never before.

Kota Factory, the first black and white web series of India, revolves around Kota – its students, its people and its coaching industry. The show depicts this universe through the eyes of Vaibhav, a vulnerable teenager, and Jeetu Bhaiya, a modern-day Dronacharya. The show captures the melancholic life of Indian students who prepare for competitive exams. In this season, will Vaibhav move onto greener pastures, leaving behind Jeetu Bhaiya, his friends and his love interest.